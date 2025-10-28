Bucharest – The World Cat Capital for 2 Days

Romania – The Host of Global Excellence

The FIFe World Winner Cat Show 2025 brought together over 750 cats from 36 breeds and 35 countries, turning Romania into the global center of feline passion.

The edition organized in Bucharest was a landmark moment for animal lovers, gathering breeders, international judges, and audiences from all over the world.

National and International Media Impact

The event achieved prime-time coverage across major Romanian TV, radio, and print outlets.

It also captured international media attention, being featured by prestigious publications such as Associated Press, The Washington Times, and ABC News, which described the Bucharest edition as “the largest cat show in the world.”

This global resonance stemmed not only from the event’s scale and organization but also from its unprecedented national media coverage for a feline competition.

For the first time, the FIFe World Winner Cat Show was featured by major overseas media, marking a historic milestone for the competition’s visibility within the international pet events circuit.

This remarkable visibility reflects Romania’s efforts — as this year’s host — to promote the event and its values through a modern, open, and professional communication campaign.

A Historic Performance for Romania

Romania recorded the highest number of cats nominated for the finals — a total of 31 entries, followed by Poland (27) and Italy (18).

This achievement confirms the exceptional level of Romanian breeders and the country’s growing reputation within the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe).

Three of these nominations turned into outstanding victories:

WW’25 BSW’24 CEW’24 NW’24 SC JCH RO Wild Forest’s Nordri JW * – a Norwegian Forest Cat, multiple champion and World Winner 2025 , a reference specimen born in Romania.

WW’25 KCH RO Wild Forest’s Quasar JW * – son of Nordri, born in Romania and residing in Switzerland, World Winner 2025 for Switzerland , continuing the success of Romanian breeders.

NW BSW’25 IP RO Bucovina Kira Kiralina* – a blue British Shorthair, awarded National Winner and Black Sea Winner 2025, confirming the refinement and quality of Romanian breeding lines.

In the Household Cat category,

Spark, a rescued street cat, was nominated for the finals and became World Vice-Champion, moving audiences and proving that love and care can transform any destiny.

Academic, Social, and Institutional Dimension

The FIFe World Winner Cat Show 2025 enjoyed strong involvement from Romania’s veterinary academic community.

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest participated with an extensive team of professors and students, offering free specialized medical consultations, including ophthalmological and ultrasound examinations for competing cats.

The initiative was supported by the Faculties of Veterinary Medicine from Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, and Spiru Haret University, strengthening inter-university cooperation in animal health and welfare.

The event also welcomed the presence of the Animal Protection Directorate of the Romanian Police Inspectorate General, which conducted information and public awareness activities on animal welfare legislation.

Additionally, the Animal Protection Directorates of Sector 1 City Hall and Ilfov County actively supported and promoted the event, being present throughout its duration.

During the championship, the Animal Rights Initiative gathered signatures supporting legislative improvements for animal welfare.

As always, organizers supported cat rescue and adoption associations, expanding their presence to match the scale of the event — encouraging the adoption of more cats and promoting responsible pet ownership.

An Ambassador for Romania’s Global Image

Many participants visited Romania for the first time, drawn not only by the prestige of the competition but also by a social media campaign showcasing Romania’s natural beauty and culture.

Through this campaign, organizers sought to enhance Romania’s international image as an open, modern, and welcoming destination, capable of hosting world-class events.

Organizers extended their thanks to the Ministry of Transport, which recognized the promotional opportunity such an event represents. Through TAROM, Romania’s national airline, it facilitated the travel of a significant number of international participants.

For this edition, TAROM temporarily lifted restrictions on the number of cats allowed in cabin, supporting a record number of visitors and competitors attending the event in Bucharest.

Organizers expressed deep gratitude for the enthusiastic feedback from international participants, who described Romania as a welcoming, safe, and surprisingly beautiful country, and expressed their desire to return.

These positive impressions confirm not only the success of the 2025 edition, but also Romania’s capacity to strengthen its global image through hospitality, professionalism, and passion.

“The 2025 edition was an experience that united people through passion, empathy, and respect for animals. Romania has proven that it can organize a world-class event at exceptional standards, and that love for animals can truly become an ambassador for the country’s image,” said Adrian Alexandru Dragotă, President of FELIS Romania and organizer of the FIFe World Winner Cat Show 2025

Abbreviations (FIFe Titles)

WW – World Winner

BSW – Black Sea Winner

CEW – Central European Winner

NW – National Winner

SC – Supreme Champion

JCH – Junior Champion

JW – Junior Winner

IP – International Premier

KCH – Kitten Champion

A landmark event that brought together the world’s finest cats, the academic community, state institutions, and civil society, strengthening Romania’s position on the international map of pet competitions.