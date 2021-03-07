Bucharest under the red scenario: Indoor restaurants, clubs, theatres and cinemas and gambling halls closed

The Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations has decided the restrictions to come into force under the new red scenario in Bucharest: indoor restaurants, theatres, cinema halls, gambling halls, cafes and clubs are shutting down as of tonight, at midnight.

As for schools, under the red scenario, if the infection rate exceeds 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, but it is below 6, pre-school kids will go to kindergartens, primary school pupils will physically go to school.

The 8th and 12th graders who have national exams this year will attend physical classes under the hybrid system: half of the class will come to school, the other half will attend the online classes.

Simulation exams, national exams, as well as remedial classes will be held with the physical attendance of the students regardless of the epidemiological situations, the Education minister mentioned.