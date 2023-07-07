Bucharest will have an integrated waste collection center

The Capital City Hall will build an integrated waste collection center, through voluntary contribution, announced Bucharest general mayor, Nicușor Dan. The center will be built on Rudeni – Chitila street 22-28, with Bucharesters being able to take the things they no longer need, from PETs, to used tires and old furniture, there for free.

“At this collection center, which will be established on Rudeni – Chitila street 22-28, people from Bucharest and Ilfov county will be able to bring bulky waste, including used tires or furniture, electrical and electronic equipment waste, waste from construction and demolition, sanitary items, packaging from paints, disinfectants, spray tubes, textile materials, plastic materials as well as recyclable waste – paper, cardboard, PETs”, said Nicușor Dan on the Facebook page.

The waste will be received free of charge, within the limits of reasonable quantities, which will be established later, by a regulation.

The construction of the integrated waste collection center will cost 5,580,000 euros, excluding VAT, being financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The deadline for the completion of the works: the end of 2024.