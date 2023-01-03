Bucharest will have two brand new parks in 2023. It is about Liniei Park (photo), the first linear park in the city, which is set up on a former railway track, left derelict for 20 years, between Cotroceni and Valea Cascadelor, and Tudor Arghezi Park on bld. Metalurgiei, which is set up on the boulevard of the same name, opposite the cemetery, in an area where in the last 10 years it has been built chaotically, without green spaces, sidewalks, schools.

In 2023 there are also chances to begin the restoration of Carol Park, a historical monument, the banks of Herastrau Lake will be strengthened and the modernization of Plumbuita Park will begin.

Liniei Park will stretch from bd. Doina Cornea (behind AFI Cotroceni) to Valea Cascadei, on the former railway from Liniei street, abandoned for 20 years. In practice, the former railway, which served several factories, and the adjacent land, on a width of 400 meters, are laid out. In May 2022, work began on the first stage, between Cora Lujerului and Cotroceni Station. The completion date is May 2023.

According to District 6 mayor, Ciprian Ciuca there is ongling working on phase I, it will be ready in May. Phase I has 4 ha, from Cora Lujerului to Cotroceni Station. Phase II is from Cotroceni Station to bd. Doina Cornea will have an area of ​​2.5 ha, we will start the works in May 2023.

And the work on phase III, up to Valea Cascadelor, could start in 2023. The whole park will be ready in the summer of 2024, says Ciucu.

Tudor Arghezi Park, arranged by the City Hall of Sector 4 on Metalurgiei bld, opposite the cemetery, also began to take shape. The works started in February 2022 and will last 18 months, as announced by the mayor Daniel Băluță, so it should be ready in the summer of 2023. In mid-November, the mayor posted a video with the progress of the works, and as you can see in the images, they have advanced quite a bit. High-voltage cables run across the park, and the City Hall announced in November that their removal had begun, and work is now underway.

“Tudor Arghezi Park is a goal dear to all of us and we can’t wait to enjoy it. On this land, however, there is a high-voltage pole that must be removed. Fortunately, the specialists found a quick and not very expensive solution that will allow us to remove the high-voltage lines from the area of ​​our new relaxation area”, mayor Baluta announced on the Facebook page.

The park will have approximately 27,000 square meters and is located at the intersection of Metalurgiei boulevard and Drumul Dealul Bisericii street. As part of the project, a cultural center is being built and an above-ground parking lot will be set up. In total, the investment amounts to about 40 million lei.

Restorations

In 2023, the restoration of Carol Park could also begin The park is one of the most beautiful and valuable in Bucharest, but in the last 20 years the City Hall of the Capital has invested very little here, so it has constantly degraded. At the end of August 2022, the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest approved the work approval documentation and the technical-economic indicators for the landscape rehabilitation of the Carol I Park. The investment is estimated at 47 million lei, almost 10 million euros

At the end of October 2022, the General Council approved a draft decision on updating the technical-economic indicators for the consolidation of the large lakes in Herastrau Park, approved in 2017, from 45 to 72 million lei. If the mayor Nicușor Dan allocates money in the budget for 2023, the works could start. The estimated duration of the intervention is 5 months.

Also in Herăstrău Park, the municipality plans to build a pedestrian bridge over Lake Herăstrău, worth 5.4 million lei without VAT.