Building, education projects from Romania among the winners of the 2022 European Heritage Awards

The European Commission and Europa Nostra have just announced the 2022 winners of the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards, funded by the EU Creative Europe programme. This year, which marks the 20th anniversary of Europe’s most prestigious Awards in the heritage field, 30 outstanding heritage achievements from 18 European countries have been awarded in five categories. These categories are in line with the latest developments and priorities related to heritage policy and practice in Europe.

The winners will be celebrated on 26 September in Prague at the European Heritage Awards Ceremony, to be held at the recently restored State Opera and co-hosted by the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, and Europa Nostra’s Executive President, Prof. Dr. Hermann Parzinger.

Reacting to the announcement of the 2022 winners, the European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, stated: “I warmly congratulate all the winners of this year’s European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards for the exceptional quality of their work and their openness to innovation. 2022 is a special year as we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the EU Prize for Cultural Heritage, which has become the most prominent award for the European heritage community. Many of the awarded initiatives demonstrate the enormous interest and engagement of young people for our heritage, our history, and our cultural identity, which is particularly relevant in this European Year of Youth. A special thought goes to the two Ukrainian laureates. Creative Europe, which is co-funding the Awards, stands for promoting culture and creativity in building inclusive and cohesive societies founded on our core European values.”

Europa Nostra’s Executive President, Prof. Dr. Hermann Parzinger, said: “This year’s Award winners are powerful examples of how our heritage reconnects us with nature, helps create a sense of belonging and place, and is an integral building block in developing a circular economy that supports a sustainable and inclusive way of life. I congratulate these exceptional winners – professionals and enthusiasts alike – for their essential and commendable work“.

2022 Winners of the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards

Conservation and Adaptive Reuse

Aachen Battery, Atlantikwall Raversyde, West-Flanders, BELGIUM

Aachen is the only German WWI coastal battery of which enough remains for visitors to grasp its structure. This gives the restoration and regeneration of the site great European significance and pedagogical value.

Villa E-1027, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, FRANCE

Villa E-1027 was designed in the 1920s by the Irish architect and furniture designer Eileen Gray with the Romanian architect Jean Badovici. Its complete restoration, down to all interior objects and materials, including advanced systems to avoid corrosion, is exemplary for the preservation of Modernist Architecture.

Monument of Episkopi, Sikinos, GREECE

This impressive Roman mausoleum was converted to a Byzantine church, meaning it has survived nearly intact. Meticulous research was combined with cautious conservation, resulting in a high-quality restoration project.

Atlungstad Distillery, Ottestad, NORWAY

Established in 1855, this is the oldest Norwegian distillery still in use. Its rehabilitation included the reuse of the old factory machinery, restoring the building’s industrial character and giving it new socio-cultural purposes.

Convent of the Capuchos, Sintra, PORTUGAL

Built in 1560, this monastic complex in the native forest of Sintra breathes spiritual devotion and asceticism. All buildings and their decorative features were restored, combining traditional techniques and innovative solutions.

House of Religious Freedom, Cluj-Napoca, ROMANIA

This 15th-century building is one of the oldest and most significant in Cluj-Napoca. After a decade-long restoration process, the townhouse was reopened as a cultural centre dedicated to the ideals of religious freedom and tolerance.

Illa del Rei, Menorca, SPAIN

The rehabilitation of Illa del Rei is the result of a fruitful collaboration between a foundation established by local volunteers, who turned the naval hospital built in 1711 into a museum, and a Swiss art gallery, which restored and sensitively repurposed the Langara outbuildings.

St. Andrew’s Church, Kyiv, UKRAINE

This comprehensive and well documented restoration has returned a monument with significant cultural and spiritual value to the people of Ukraine. The church now functions as a museum and hosts church services, scientific and educational events and chamber music concerts.

Research

Heritage Opportunities/threats within Mega-Events in Europe (HOMEE), CYPRUS / ITALY / POLAND / UNITED KINGDOM

This project investigated the opportunities and challenges of organising mega-events in heritage cities and established an important quality framework for future events.

SILKNOW, FRANCE / GERMANY / ITALY / POLAND / SLOVENIA / SPAIN

This Horizon 2020 project produced a comprehensive intelligent computational system that goes beyond current technologies to improve our understanding and knowledge of Europe’s silk heritage.

Heritage Quest, THE NETHERLANDS

This large-scale citizen science project in the field of archaeology has uncovered new archaeological objects and combined state-of-the-art technologies with the building of community.

Safeguarding of Sicilian Puppet Theatre, ITALY

This project proposes measures to safeguard, promote and sustainably manage the intangible heritage of Sicilian Puppet Theatre.

Education, Training and Skills

Masters and Apprentices, FINLAND

Younger and older generations are brought together on equal terms in this project, to collaborate on shared activities around cultural heritage – an exciting new model for the transmission of intangible heritage.

International Course on Wood Conservation Technology, NORWAY

The cross-disciplinary approach to this course allows professionals from different backgrounds and countries to further their education and expertise within the field of wooden heritage.

TISH Jewish Food Festival, Warsaw, POLAND

Through this celebration of Jewish food heritage, participants talk about their shared history, combat stereotypes and break down barriers through a series of culinary workshops and food tastings.

Piscu School Museum and Workshop, ROMANIA

Cultural heritage, contemporary art and ceramics come together to generate a cultural and educational hub in a former pottery factory. Summer schools, workshops and cultural events help transmit this fascinating heritage.

Sewn Signs, ROMANIA

This project helps pass on the skills and knowledge around the traditional Romanian shirt and makes a strong statement against the “fast fashion” industry.

Symphony, SPAIN

With an immersive audiovisual experience, Symphony raises greater awareness and appreciation for the heritage of classical music among new generations.