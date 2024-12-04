Călin Georgescu Seen Checking With Neo-Legionary Leader Before TV Show
On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Călin Georgescu was present in the studio of the website “Gândul” at a show by Marius Tucă. Live, the candidate for the position of head of the Romanian state denied that he had ever promoted the Legionary Movement or any extremist movement.
And yet, Călin Georgescu came to Tucă’s show, where he denied having any connection with the legionary movement, accompanied by Eugen Sechila, one of the most well-known leaders of the new legionnaires in Romania.
The images from Tuesday, with Georgescu and Sechila sitting in an office before the show, in the editorial office, were broadcast by “Gândul” itself, when it was promoting its live broadcast that was about to begin. Producer Marius Tucă was also in the same room.
The sequences were noticed by Oana Marinescu, a former journalist and the one who in recent years ensured communication for the George Enescu Festival.
Along with Elena Puiu, Sechila is the leader of the “Association of Gogu Puiu and the Outlaws of Dobrogea.” The association was banned in schools in Romania after authorities had evidence of the legionary propaganda that Sechila and Puiu were practicing among students.
