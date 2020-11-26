Camera in the Carpathians wilderness catches glimpse of bears getting ready for hibernation

A camera set in the Piatra Craiului National Park in the Southern Carpathians has filmed several bears getting ready for hibernation. Experts say that the bears will not be spotted anymore soon, as they will retreat in their den.

The cameras have been placed by Romsilva.

“Ready for the winter nap? We would say so, if we look at the pics with these chubby bears in the forests of Piatra Craiului National Park”, the Romsilva specialists posted on Facebook.

Piatra Craiului National Park is one of those 22 national parks managed by Romsilva. It stretches on 14,800 hectares in Brasov and Arges counties. 10,860 are forests, with over 6,000 being protected areas.

Two years ago, the Romsilva’s cameras also captured a pack of wolves in a forest in Piatra Craiului National Park.

The Piatra Craiului National Park, located in the Southern Carpathians, was set up in 1938 and it comprised only 440 ha back then. This surface increased in 1972, at 900 ha, nowadays the special conservation area (core area) covers 4879ha, and the buffer zone stretches on 9894 ha. In 1952 (the year when the first forest management plan was set up in the Piatra Craiului area) around 17.2% from the entire massif surface was designated for conservation purposes.

The national park also includes parts of the neighboring mountain passes Rucar-Bran and Rucar-Zarnesti. The Piatra Craiului National Park stretches over the counties of Brasov and Arges, including areas belonging to the towns of Zarnesti, Moeciu, Bran, Rucar and Dambovicioara.

The traditional villages of Măgura, Peștera or Șirnea are several picturesque premises for the routes on the eastern slope and for getting in touch with the traditional Romanian way of living.

Piatra Craiului Massif was declared as natural reserve on 28 of March 1938 “due to the unique character of the massif, where rare species like: Dianthus callizonus, Hesperis nivea, Minuatia transilvanica, Leontopodium alpinum are living, and also because of landscape beauty.”

Over 40% of the 100 mammal’s species found in Romania live here. Up to this day 21 species of bats have been identified in caves or old tree hollows throughout the national park.

The Piatra Craiului National Park accommodates a large population of large carnivores: bears – Ursus arctos; wolves – Canis lupus; lynx – Lynx lynx. Studies conducted so far have revealed the presence of three migrating corridors, used by these species, between the Piatra Craiului and Bucegi massifs, pcrai.ro informs.

The Piatra Craiului National Park also hosts a rich bird fauna, including the 111 species identified so far, on the territory, rendering the area an ideal destination for bird watching.