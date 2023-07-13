Cantacuzino Castle managers complain that the final version of the route for the Ploiesti-Brașov highway is harming the tourism

Kurt Neuschitzer, CEO of ZAMORA ESTATE S.R.L., Attorney at Law, Business Administrator of the Cantacuzino Castle in Bușteni complains that the statement of the president of CNAIR regarding the approval of the final route option for the Ploiești-Brașov highway is an alarm signal regarding the negative implications for tourism in the area, in the case of the materialization of this route option. Mainly, the administrator of the Cantacuzino Castle argues that the planning of the highway in Sinaia-Azuga-Busteni area will have irreparable consequences on the tourism in the region, as it involves a wide deforestation process.

“For more than 40 years, Romania has been unsuccessfully discussing the necessary Ploiești – Brașov highway route. Its planning culminated with a completely unreasonable draft dating from the year 2002, consisting in a route cutting through the middle of Bușteni city, over the Prahova river. However, the financing for this project was rejected almost 15 years later (!!!) during a conference where around 50 mayors of the region and representatives of the World Bank were present. The spokespeople from the World Bank stated emphatically that they would not finance any destruction of the tourism area. It was suggested that one of the alternative proposals – already worked out in detail – be adopted, which would have avoided such a disadvantageous intervention by using two tunnel routes. This would have, then, also received the approval of the World Bank.

After that, the highway plan as a public topic became again very quiet, for almost 7 years.

Now, a new draft came to light, a draft that will bring prejudice and lead to a permanent destruction of the entire tourism business in Bușteni and the surrounding area. A route directly above the city, close to the houses, guesthouses and hotels in the area; last, but not least, a route to be built approx. 30 meters above Cantacuzuino Castle, affecting the entire layout of the valley,” says Kurt Neuschitzer.

As the video simulation shows, the route would also illegally run directly through the protected area of ​​this historical monument class A, he continues. “How could this be the result of more than 40 years of planning? This destroys the potential income of the now well-established tourism industry that was built over the years, which is reflected in the large number of existing, but also newly built restaurants, guesthouses and hotels. The Cantacuzino Castle itself has since 2008 been developed into one of Romania’s leading tourism landmarks, estimated to host over 450,000 visitors by the end of this year – visitors who wish to enjoy the magnificent Bucegi Mountains and the historic castle.”

The Zamora Estate owners further argue that the Cantacuzino Castle is located on the site of an ancient hunting lodge that has existed since the 18th century. “It is 100 years old and used to serve as a rest stop for the Cantacuzino family on their way to Brașov. Cantacuzino Castle itself was built between 1901 and 1911 in the neo-Romanian style, the only Romanian style in architectural history that has revived tradition, strengthened its origins and connected it to the present. The neo-Romanian architectural style is probably the richest heritage that Romania has offered so far to the global culture.(https://www.cantacuzinocastle.com/about).

And all of this is now to be restricted and ruined by the inconsistent planning of a highway’s construction. Currently, tourists from all over the world visit the castle, especially after it became one of the filming locations of the very successful NETFLIX series, “WEDNESDAY”. Groups from Japan, China, Australia, America and all of Europe meet there every day. These people certainly don’t come to see a new highway route.”

According to Kurt Neuschitzer, there here are five alternative plans with tunnels and other ways, which will obviously lead to the removal of Bușteni from the tourism destination map, a consequence which nobody cared to consider. Again, proving how much corruption is behind this senseless plan.

A “cheaper route”, but with the consequence of forever wiping out Bușteni as a tourist destination? The socioeconomic facts and costs have probably been completely ignored here.

As important as it is that Romania finally gets a north-south connection in this region, which would close the gap between Ploiești and Brașov, it is also important to preserve the income sources created by the tourism industry in this area, which have been laboriously created over the years. It should not be forgotten that Prahova Valley is one of the most beautiful areas of Romania, attracting millions of tourists every year to the country and it is also one of the most popular recreational areas for Romanians.

Considering the above mentioned reasons, the entire planning for the SINAIA – BUȘTENI – AZUGA area has irreparable consequences. The undersigned will do everything possible to prevent this touristic deforestation.