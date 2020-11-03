Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu awarded „Person of the Year – Romania” la E! People’s Choice Awards

For the first time in the history of the People’s Choice Awards, E! Entertainment recognizes a social involvement project in Romania through a new category “Person of the Year – Romania.”

And the prize goes to the founders of “Daruieste Viata” Association, Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu for their work, dedication and passion to help the reconstruction of the health system for children in Romania.

Gala People's Choice Awards is broadcast at E! Entertainment TV on November 15, 4 a.m. and will be resumed on November 16, as of 6 p.m. "Daruieste Viata" NGO is #NoiFacemUnSpital / #WeAreMakingAHospital, the construction of the first national hospital for children with cancer, serious disease and traumas, built exclusively from donations and sponsorships.

„#NoiFacemUnSpital is a country project, endorsed by over 350,000 people and over 4,000 companies that had confidence in investing in this dream- a hospital for Romanian children at Western standards. We are glad to see that the news about this project has crossed the country’s borders and we are expecting the Romanians from abroad to join us”, said Carmen Uscatu in a press release.

"This prize is coming in a special moment for the project #NoiFacemUnSpital –namely after the launch of a fundraising campaign for the second building of the hospital, which will be built to provide all children hospitalized at Marie Curie Hospital with the same treatment standard, regardless of the pathology. The campaign has enjoyed the support of Metallica, with the band donating the copyrights of «The Unforgiven» song for the campaign's commercial spot", said in her turn Oana Gheorghiu.