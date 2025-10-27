The Cathedral of the Salvation of the People was consecrated on Sunday in a service officiated by His Holiness Bartholomew I, the Ecumenical Patriarch, and His Beatitude Daniel, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, together with a council of 65 hierarchs, 70 priests and 12 deacons.

Thousands of people and 2,500 official guests, including President Nicuşor Dan, along with his family, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, the presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament, former presidents Emil Constantinescu and Traian Băsescu, Princess Margareta and Prince Radu, attended the inauguration of the National Cathedral. Begun 15 years ago, the huge construction, which “checks” several records, cost over 200 million euros, money coming from donations, the contribution of the Patriarchate, but also from public funds. The holy place is a dream of the lay people of our country that has become a reality. Today, Romanians can be proud of this construction intended to bring national unity and to remind us of the sacrifice of all Romanians who fought for their homeland. In the evening, pilgrims were allowed access to the Cathedral.

Patriarch Daniel thanked the Romanian Governments from 2010-2025 for their support. After his speech, Patriarch Daniel presented Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I with a Byzantine mosaic icon.

After the consecration of the mosaic paintings in the National Cathedral, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I noted in his speech that the painting in this “most beautiful place of worship, in a special way, mysteriously and truly brings heaven down to earth.” “Byzantine mosaic art gave rise to special works (…) both in Constantinople, but also in Greece and other places. (…) These works are admired, researched and studied even by scholars who love sacred art from outside the Christian space,” the Ecumenical Patriarch stated.

Bartholomew I – Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople decorated at Cotroceni

President Nicuşor Dan is decorating the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople on Monday, informs the Presidential Administration. According to the cited source, at 6:00 p.m., Bartholomew I – Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, and Daniel – Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church will be received at the Cotroceni Palace. In this context, Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, will be decorated.

The Ecumenical Patriarch emphasized that the “impressive and overwhelming” dimensions of the National Cathedral “testify to the importance and magnitude of these celebrations related to the self-determination and dignity of the Romanian Patriarchate, because the status of Patriarchate of the Romanian Orthodox Church is fully consistent with its Autocephaly.” “Both reflect the high aspirations of the Romanian People and their dedication to the holy Christian-Orthodox faith, which, even in the darkest hours, has never been abandoned by the good people of this land so rich and fruitful from a spiritual point of view,” said Bartolomeu I.

President Nicusor Dan: A construction born from the dream and faith of many Romanians

President Nicușor Dan also posted a message on his Facebook page after participating with his family in the consecration of the National Cathedral, which he calls “a construction born from the dream and faith of many Romanians.” “I participated with my family in the consecration of the painting of the National Cathedral. A construction born from the dream and faith of many Romanians, which reminds us how important patience, trust and hope are when we build together,” the president said.

President Nicușor Dan attended the consecration ceremony of the National Cathedral with his partner Mirabela Grădinaru and their two children on Sunday. The head of state’s youngest son was the protagonist of several funny moments. President Nicușor Dan’s youngest son, Antim, came to the ceremony with a camera, which he started using from the first moments after getting out of the presidential car. The first photos taken by Antim Dan were of priests who welcomed the presidential couple.

The Independent: The largest Orthodox cathedral in the world

The Independent dedicates an extensive feature to the cathedral it calls “the largest Orthodox church in the world.” The British newspaper reports that the cathedral was inaugurated after 15 years of construction. Proposals for a national cathedral in this country of around 19 million people had been put forward for more than a century, but their realization was hindered by two world wars and by decades of communist rule that sought to suppress religion. The Romanian Orthodox Church has described the cathedral as “a symbol of national identity,” The Independent adds. Romania is one of the most devout countries in the European Union, with about 85% of its population identifying as religious.

Located behind the imposing Palace of the Parliament built by former communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu, construction of the cathedral finally began in 2010, and its altar was consecrated in 2018. To date, the cost has reached €270 million ($313 million), most of it coming from public funds, while some work remains unfinished. The cathedral’s mosaics and iconography cover an area of 17,800 square meters (191,000 square feet), according to its official website.

Daniel Codrescu, who worked for seven years on the frescoes and mosaics, told the Associated Press that much of the iconography was inspired by Romanian medieval paintings and other works from the Byzantine world.

“It was a complex collaboration with the Church, with art historians, with artists, as well as with our friends from the contemporary art scene,” he said. “I hope the church will have a very important impact on society because … it is a public space,” the British newspaper further quotes Codrescu as saying.

National Cathedral Architect: Exterior Area Will Be Public

Architect Constantin Amâiei, who coordinated the design of the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation in Bucharest, spoke to Digi24 about the challenges of erecting the largest Orthodox building in Romania and the plans for its completion. He explained that the construction process was complex and that the work is ongoing, with the area set to become a public space in the future, connected to Izvor Park and the Palace of Parliament.

“Technically, it was most difficult when we started the foundations and the infrastructure work. Those were more specialized tasks, and then we continued with the structure all the way up to 120 meters, which was again very challenging,” explained architect Constantin Amâiei.

He noted that the cathedral’s impressive size was decided during the design phase, following discussions and consultations between the architectural team and representatives of the Patriarchate.

“It was a design brief agreed upon in preliminary meetings before the actual design process. Previously, competitions were held with models proposing different solutions, but this time it was decided to set certain criteria from the start. All the proposed projects had to meet these predefined conditions. The size was established then because it was considered the most suitable for the location,” added the architect.

Ongoing Works and Next Steps

Although the exterior of the cathedral is complete, the construction site is not finished. Many interior spaces still need to be completed and prepared for public access.

“Recently, we worked on selecting the areas where public access will be allowed because the construction continues. Many spaces still need finishing, but for public access, we need to designate the areas where people can enter. The exterior has been completed,” said Amâiei.

He added that if the current pace of work is maintained, the entire complex could be finished within the next three to four years:

“If the current pace continues, I estimate that all remaining works could be completed in 3–4 years. For now, we are focusing on the areas that have already started. Besides the cathedral building, there are some adjacent constructions. The cathedral was initially designed as a sort of monastery, and there were some apostolic buildings that were later abandoned. By the end, two of them might still be built between the cathedral and the Parliament Palace.”

Cathedral Park: An Open Public Space

One of the main goals of the final project is to create a Cathedral Park, directly connected to Parcul Izvor and the area around the Parliament Palace. Amâiei confirmed that once completed, people will be able to move freely between Parcul Izvor, the Parliament Palace, and the National Cathedral without barriers.

“The project is designed so that the entire exterior area around the cathedral and the Parliament Palace will have unlimited public access. We don’t know exactly when this will be ready yet,” said Constantin Amâiei.

Spectacular Views of Bucharest

“Visitors can access the cathedral up to level 71, which is at the base of the main dome. Initially, we wanted public access all the way to the top, as in other cathedrals. That was not possible due to technical restrictions, but it might be achievable in the future since we have stairs and elevators to the top. For now, public access stops at the base of the dome,” explained Amâiei.

The viewing platform is approximately 71 meters above zero level, or around 76 meters from the ground, offering a wide panoramic view of Bucharest.