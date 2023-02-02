Census 2022: Romanian cities that lost the most inhabitants and the ones that gained the most

Romania has lost over one million people from its resident population in about 10 years, according to the provisional data of the 2022 Census. Esri has put on the map the results regarding the population in each locality in Romania (almost 3,200 localities in the country), as quoted by Hotnews.

According to raw data, the biggest increases can be found in the communes around Bucharest, Cluj, Iași and Timișoara. This is also where we practically find the biggest increases if we look at the percentage.

As for the most notable decreases, here the Municipality of Timișoara stands out in first place, which in the 10 years between the two censuses lost over 68,000 inhabitants (-21%), the vast majority for the localities around it. Immediately in second place is Sector 2 from the Capital, which lost over 54,000 people (-16%).

Top ten localities that saw population increases:

POPEŞTI LEORDENI (ILFOV): 218,95 (2011) / 53,431 (2022) / Gap: +31,536 (144%)

/ Gap: +31,536 (144%) FLOREŞTI (CLUJ): 22,813 (2011) / , 52,73(2021) / Gap: +29,922 (131%)

/ Gap: +29,922 (131%) CHIAJNA (ILFOV): 14,259 (2011) / 43,584 (2021) / Gap: +29,325 (206%)

/ Gap: +29,325 (206%) BRAGADIRU (ILFOV): 15,329 (2011) / 40,080 (2021) / Gap: +24,751 (161%)

/ Gap: +24,751 (161%) MIROSLAVA (IAŞI): 11,958 (2011) / 28,534 (2021) / Gap: +16,576 (139%)

/ Gap: +16,576 (139%) GIROC (TIMIŞ): 8,388 (2011) / 22,270 (2021) / Gap: +13,882 (165%)

/ Gap: +13,882 (165%) DUMBRĂVIŢA (TIMIŞ): 7,522 (2011) / 20,014 (2021) / Gap:+12,492 (166%)

/ Gap:+12,492 (166%) ŞELIMBĂR (SIBIU): 7,028 (2011) / 17,492 (2021) / Gap: +10,464 (149%)

/ Gap: +10,464 (149%) MOŞNIŢA NOUĂ (TIMIŞ): 6,203 (2011) / 16,424 (2021) / Gap: +10,221 (165%)

/ Gap: +10,221 (165%) VALEA LUPULUI (IAŞI): 49,82 (2011) / 14,510 (2021) / Gap: +9,528 (191%)

Top ten localities that saw population decreases:

TIMIŞOARA: 319,279 (2011) / 250,849 (2021) / Gap: -68,430 (-21%)

/ Gap: -68,430 (-21%) BUCHAREST DISTRICT 2: 345,370 (2011) / 290,507 (2021) / Gap: -54,863 (-16%)

/ Gap: -54,863 (-16%) BUCHAREST DISTRICT 6: 367,760 (2011) / 325,759 (2021) / Gap: -42,001 (-11%)

/ Gap: -42,001 (-11%) CLUJ-NAPOCA: 324,576 (2011) / 286,598 (2021) / Gap: -37,978 (-12%)

/ Gap: -37,978 (-12%) CRAIOVA: 269,506 (2011) / 234,140 (2021) / Gap: -35,366 (-13%)

/ Gap: -35,366 (-13%) BUCHAREST DISTRICT 5: 271,575 (2011) / 239,607 (2021) / Gap: -31,968 (-12%)

/ Gap: -31,968 (-12%) GALAŢI: 249,432 (2011) / 217,851 (2021) / Gap: -31,581 (-13%)

/ Gap: -31,581 (-13%) PLOIEŞTI: 209,945 (2011) / 180,539 (2021) / Gap: -29,406 (-14%)

/ Gap: -29,406 (-14%) BRĂILA: 180,302 (2011) / 154,686 (2021) / Gap: -25,616 (-14%)

/ Gap: -25,616 (-14%) BUCHAREST DISTRICT 4 / 287,828 (2021) / 262,780 (2021) / Gap: -25,048 (-9%)

Top 25 largest cities in Romania after 2022 census

1. Bucharest: 1,716,983 inhabitants (1,88,342 în 2011)

2. Cluj-Napoca: 286,598 inhabitants (324,576 în 2011)

3. Iași: 271,692 inhabitants (290,422 în 2011)

4. Constanța: 263,707 inhabitants (283,872 în 2011)

5. Timișoara: 250,849 inhabitants (319,279 în 2011)

6. Brașov: 237,589 inhabitants (253,200 în 2011)

7. Craiova: 234,140 inhabitants (269,506 în 2011)

8. Galați: 217,851 inhabitants (249,432 în 2011)

9. Oradea: 183,105 inhabitants (196,367 în 2011)

10. Ploiești: 180,539 inhabitants (209,945 în 2011)

11. Brăila: 154,686 inhabitants (180,302 în 2011)

12. Arad: 145,078 inhabitants (159,074 în 2011)

13. Pitești: 141,275 locuitori (155,383 în 2011)

14. Bacău: 136,102 inhabitants (144,307 în 2011)

15. Sibiu: 134,308 inhabitants (147,245 în 2011)

16. Târgu Mureș: 116,033 inhabitants (134,290 în 2011)

17. Baia Mare: 108,759 inhabitants (123,738 în 2011)

18. Buzău: 103,481 inhabitants (115,494 în 2011)

19. Râmnicu Vâlcea: 93,151 inhabitants (98,776 în 2011)

20. Satu Mare: 91,520 inhabitants (102,411 în 2011)

21. Botoșani: 89,987 inhabitants (106,847 în 2011)

22. Suceava: 84,308 inhabitants (92,121 în 2021)

23. Drobeta Turnu Severin: 79,865 inhabitants (92,617 în 2011)

24. Piatra-Neamț: 79,679 inhabitants (85,055 în 2011)

25. Bistrița: 78,877 inhabitants (75,076 în 2011)