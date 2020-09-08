Charlie Ottley, the producer of BBC’s “Wild Carpathia” buys farm in Brasov county

Charlie Ottley, the producer of the BBC series „Wild Carpathia”, has bought a property in Sirnea village, Brasov county.

“I am now the proud owner of a farm in the Carpathians in the glorious village of Sirnea thanks largely to my partner Oana and her father Constantin Mihai. 🤗 Final payments made and contracts signed. One chapter ends, a new chapter begins. It only took six months of bureaucracy and paperwork but I have 6000 square metres of paradise! Time to pop a few corks,” the TV producer posted on Facebook.

“So excited about the new house. First job to connect to the spring and install a bathroom and kitchen. Then it will at least be habitable. After that the renovations can begin”, he said in a later post, also posting some pics with the house and the surroundings.

Four days ago, Ottley also announced a second film (on Culture, Crafts and Cuisine) of four he and his team made for BBC World News to promote Brasov (and thus Romania) across Europe, America and Middle East.

The small settlement of Șirnea in Brasov county, located at the foot of the Piatra Craiului Massif, at an altitude of about 1,300 meters, is among the most picturesque villages in Romania and the first tourist village ever in our country.

Sirnea has seldom featured in foreign rankings and reviews and in media outlets abroad, like the one in El Pais, next to other 14 picturesque Romanian villages.