Charlie Ottley wants to help the children who stole his drone: “They are the real victims, their father is in prison”

Charlie Ottley, the director of the documentary series Wild Carpathia and Flavors of Romania, recovered his equipment that was stolen from him the other day in Timișoara, including the drone, which was found in Bacău. The suspects are three children whom the British journalist wants to help and who he says are “the real victims in this story”.

“It seems to be working (the recovered drone – editor note). In all my travels I have not seen anything recovered so quickly and so efficiently. I want to thank the police for the wonderful work they have done. First of all, we are not the victims. The real victims are the children who stole the drone,” said the British journalist.

At the same time, the director of the documentaries stated that he wants to help the children who robbed him in Timisoara. Ottley says they are not to blame, but “parents, society” and deserve “a good chance at education.”

“The real victims are them, the children. They should be in bed, should have taken a nap and should have gone to school the next day. Parents, society let them down. They are children, either they are Roma or Romanian, they deserve a chance for education, while parents need rehabilitation so that they can provide children with a new chance. Otherwise, we’ll perpetrate this criminality cycle. I want to take this opportunity and tell people that we are lucky to help these children.

We do not want them to be punished in any way, for it’s not their fault. We would like to give the chance to visit us when we are filming Flavours of Romania here, we want them to come on set. I would like to offer them a camera to teach them how to film and to give them a start, hoping this way we’ll encourage and inspire them not to make the same mistakes as their parents. As far as I understand, their father is in jail”, said Charlie Ottley.

The journalist also stated that he wants to get involved in finding a job for the children’s mother, so that they can no longer live on the streets, and called for the general support of children in vulnerable situations.

“There are thousands of families like these children all over the country. There are children begging in parkings, in front of supermarkets and we disappoint them, we as a country disappoint them. Everyone deserves a chance. Because they are Roma, there is a lot of xenophobia when it comes to It’s about them, or at least that’s what I’ve come across, and often the problem is ignored. See, I want to raise money to buy them a room, and we want to find a job for their mother so that she doesn’t have to live on the streets because her husband is in prison and her children commit crimes to support their families. That shouldn’t happen in a European country,” Charlie Ottley said.