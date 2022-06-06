Charlie Ottley, Wild Carpathia’s director, robbed in the center of Timisoara while filming a documentary

Charlie Ottley, known for the documentaries Wild Carpathia and Flavors of Romania, was the victim of a robbery, while filming a promotional video in Timișoara. The British journalist was robbed of a bag containing essential equipment, including a drone.

Timiş County Council is appealing to the authorities responsible to mobilize in the investigation of the case of the documentary filmmaker Charlie Ottley, whose bag was stolen in a park in the center of Timişoara. Sources from the Timiş Police told mass media on Monday that a criminal case has been opened for theft and investigations are underway. “It is a complaint for theft, and the police are investigating,” Timiş Police sources said.

According to the Timiş County Council, Charlie Ottley, the director of the famous documentary Wild Carpathia and Flavors of Romania, who was in Timişoara to film a video promoting the county, was robbed in the Botanical Park.

“Essential equipment was stolen from the British journalist, including a drone and several photographic accessories. Timiş County Council supports his efforts to continue the scheduled filming, although the equipment was stolen with the recordings made the other day. Immediately after the incident, “Charlie Ottley and his companion, a member of the film crew, have lodged a complaint with the police,” reads a press release by the municipality.

Ottley recounted the moment he had been robbed in a park downtown Timisoara, saying he had chased the thief for several minutes.

The British journalist confirmed his equipment was stolen, including a drone and several photographic accessories, but he says that the most precious thing he was left without was a memory card.

He also stated that this is the first time something like this has happened to him in Romania and that the incident did not change his opinion about our country and about Timișoara.

“Timisoara is a wonderful city, it has a rich culture, wonderful cafes. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said the British journalist.

Charlie Ottley said he was sitting on a bench looking for a location on Google Maps when an individual stole his equipment backpack. “I tried to run, I ran after the thief for a few minutes, but he was better trained. I only saw the neck of a guy running very hard in the opposite direction,” he said.