Chemical Attack in Mariupol

The city of Mariupol burns under fire and missiles. Residents die of hunger, thirst, injuries, and abuse by the occupiers. But even this Russian army and the leaders of the occupied territories are not enough.

It seems that the “Russian world” wants to destroy the city in which about 500.000 Ukrainians lived. The Ukrainian military is struggling to hold positions and help the civilian population get out of hell on earth.

The Ukrainians do not give up their positions even though the Russian army is attacking from all sides. Ukrainians took a strong position in the metallurgical combine Azovstal.

