Children from Romania, the most exposed to the risk of poverty and social exclusion in the EU

Almost a quarter (24.4%) of children in the EU were at risk of poverty and social exclusion last year, compared to 21.1% of adults (18 years and over).

Romania has the highest share of children in this situation (41.5%), followed by Spain (33.4%) and Bulgaria (33%), according to the latest Eurostat report. On the other hand, the lowest shares were reported in Slovenia (11.0%), Finland (13.2%) and Czechia (13.3%).

Children were at a higher risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with adults in 18 out of the 27 EU Member States. The largest gaps between the two age groups were recorded in Luxembourg (10.5 percentage points; pp), Romania (8.7 pp), Spain and Austria (both 6.8 pp).

On the contrary, adults were at a higher risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with children in 9 Member States (Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Croatia, Slovenia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Finland and Poland).

The largest gaps between the two age groups among these 9 countries were observed in Latvia (7.4 pp), Estonia (6.0 pp) and Denmark (4.0 pp).