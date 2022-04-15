Chronology of “Moskva” from missile attacks to the bottom of the Black Sea
The Odessa regional military administration confirmed that the ship received very serious damage from a strike by Ukrainian missiles on the evening of April 13.
“They confirmed that the Moskva missile cruiser went exactly where our border guards sent it on Snake Island! The Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea inflicted very serious damage on the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!” press service of the Odessa military administration.
Read the entire story here.