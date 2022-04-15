good-time-invest.com
SOCIETY & PEOPLE

Chronology of “Moskva” from missile attacks to the bottom of the Black Sea

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Odessa regional military administration confirmed that the ship received very serious damage from a strike by Ukrainian missiles on the evening of April 13.
“They confirmed that the Moskva missile cruiser went exactly where our border guards sent it on Snake Island! The Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea inflicted very serious damage on the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!” press service of the Odessa military administration.

Read the entire story here.

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More