Church Attendance and Religiosity in Romania: Who Goes, Who Doesn’t

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A recent INSCOP Research poll conducted for the Informat.ro Barometer reveals key insights into the religious identity and church attendance habits of Romanians. The survey, carried out between June 20–26, 2025, highlights notable differences in religious practice based on education, age, political preference, and residence.

85% of Romanians Identify as Religious

An overwhelming 85% of Romanians consider themselves religious, underscoring the strong cultural and identity-based role that religion plays in Romanian society. However, when it comes to religious practice—such as attending church—the numbers tell a more nuanced story.

How Often Do Romanians Go to Church?

7.6% of respondents say they go to church several times a week

23% attend once a week

17.1% go at least once a month

25.4% only attend church on major holidays

19.4% go very rarely

6.8% say they never attend

0.7% chose not to respond

Who Are the Most and Least Religious?

More Religious Groups:

AUR voters

People with primary education

Rural residents

These demographics report a higher degree of religiosity and more frequent church attendance.

Less Religious Groups:

USR voters

People with higher education

Individuals under 30 years old

Residents of Bucharest and other large urban areas

These groups are more likely to say they do not consider themselves religious.

Patterns of Church Attendance

Several times a week : Most common among PNL voters , young adults (18–29) , and those with primary education

Once a week : Favored by PSD and AUR voters , individuals with primary education , and those in small urban areas

At least once a month : Common among people aged 30–44 and state employees

Only on major holidays : More typical for men , Bucharest residents , and state employees

Very rarely : Seen more among USR voters , people with higher education , and urban dwellers

Never: Especially high among USR voters and Bucharest residents

Cultural Identity Over Religious Practice

According to Remus Ștefureac, General Director of INSCOP Research:

“The religiosity of Romanians is cultural and identity-based, a fact underlined by the very large majority of 85% who consider themselves religious people. Practicing religiosity is lower, but significant given that 30.6% of the population declares that they go to church at least once a week. Practicing religiosity is higher among the population in rural areas, small and medium-sized towns. Also, PSD and AUR voters declare that they go to church more often than PNL and especially USR voters.”

About the Survey

The Informat.ro Barometer is a monthly opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research in partnership with the Strategic Thinking Group think tank. The June edition surveyed a representative sample of Romanian adults between June 20–26, 2025.