Church Attendance and Religiosity in Romania: Who Goes, Who Doesn’t
A recent INSCOP Research poll conducted for the Informat.ro Barometer reveals key insights into the religious identity and church attendance habits of Romanians. The survey, carried out between June 20–26, 2025, highlights notable differences in religious practice based on education, age, political preference, and residence.
85% of Romanians Identify as Religious
An overwhelming 85% of Romanians consider themselves religious, underscoring the strong cultural and identity-based role that religion plays in Romanian society. However, when it comes to religious practice—such as attending church—the numbers tell a more nuanced story.
How Often Do Romanians Go to Church?
-
7.6% of respondents say they go to church several times a week
-
23% attend once a week
-
17.1% go at least once a month
-
25.4% only attend church on major holidays
-
19.4% go very rarely
-
6.8% say they never attend
-
0.7% chose not to respond
Who Are the Most and Least Religious?
More Religious Groups:
-
AUR voters
-
People with primary education
-
Rural residents
These demographics report a higher degree of religiosity and more frequent church attendance.
Less Religious Groups:
-
USR voters
-
People with higher education
-
Individuals under 30 years old
-
Residents of Bucharest and other large urban areas
These groups are more likely to say they do not consider themselves religious.
Patterns of Church Attendance
-
Several times a week: Most common among PNL voters, young adults (18–29), and those with primary education
-
Once a week: Favored by PSD and AUR voters, individuals with primary education, and those in small urban areas
-
At least once a month: Common among people aged 30–44 and state employees
-
Only on major holidays: More typical for men, Bucharest residents, and state employees
-
Very rarely: Seen more among USR voters, people with higher education, and urban dwellers
-
Never: Especially high among USR voters and Bucharest residents
Cultural Identity Over Religious Practice
According to Remus Ștefureac, General Director of INSCOP Research:
“The religiosity of Romanians is cultural and identity-based, a fact underlined by the very large majority of 85% who consider themselves religious people. Practicing religiosity is lower, but significant given that 30.6% of the population declares that they go to church at least once a week. Practicing religiosity is higher among the population in rural areas, small and medium-sized towns. Also, PSD and AUR voters declare that they go to church more often than PNL and especially USR voters.”
About the Survey
The Informat.ro Barometer is a monthly opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research in partnership with the Strategic Thinking Group think tank. The June edition surveyed a representative sample of Romanian adults between June 20–26, 2025.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002