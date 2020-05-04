Church slams re-named People’s Salvation Cathedral on Google Maps as “People’s Nonsense Cathedral”
“All those small and ridiculous self-improvised ideological cardboard gods are suicidally animated by the principle of destroying the personal and public moral order fed by Christianity. The Christ-phobia of some people who end up in amending on the sly the name of an Orthodox Church’s edifice on Google Maps, an edifice is erecting with the support of the Romanian State in the memory of all heroes of this Christian country’s history, shows a dangerous moral pathology that is already harming a lot Europe and the Christian civilized world“, Banescu said.