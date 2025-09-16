The Institute for the Study and Treatment of Trauma (ISTT), an interdisciplinary professional association and a leader in psychoeducation on psychological trauma, is organizing, between October 24–26 in Bucharest, the eighth edition of the International Conference on Psychotraumatology (CiNPT), the most important local event dedicated to professionals in the psycho-social fields.

The conference, organized under the theme “From Dissociation to Reconnection. Sustainable Relational Dynamics,” brings together Romanian specialists and internationally recognized professionals such as Ståle V. Einarsen – one of the pioneers of research on workplace harassment and bullying – and Véronique Cohier-Rahban, who will speak for the first time to a Romanian audience.

The event brings together over 30 specialists who will present the latest scientifically grounded and validated perspectives and methods on rebuilding connections and cultivating resilience through sustainable relational dynamics, based on three key topics: victim–aggressor dynamics, healthy organizations and psychological safety practices, and multidisciplinary intervention and management of trauma-related disorders.

From Dissociation to Reconnection. Sustainable Relational Dynamics

Since the last edition of the conference, society – locally and globally – has faced a succession of multiple crises that have eroded its sense of safety and profoundly affected connection and trust between people. In this context, the theme of this year’s International Conference on Psychotraumatology – “From Dissociation to Reconnection. Sustainable Relational Dynamics” – will explore concrete solutions and methodologies for rebuilding connections and cultivating resilience through sustainable relational dynamics.

“In the current context, we have realized that we need – perhaps more than ever – to relearn how to build relationships and trust with those around us in a healthy and lasting way. We live in a world where aggression has almost become a natural presence – whether we speak about tensions on social media, irritation in a supermarket queue, or small forms of disregard or dismissal in professional life. What we often forget is that aggression is not just a stress response, but also an effect of trauma, wounding both the victim and the aggressor, and degrading our natural ability to be connected with one another. That is why, at this year’s CiNPT, we aim to better understand how we can transform this impulse into a constructive force that supports our growth and our relationships. This is the purpose of our conference: to bring together understanding and hope, so that each of us can rediscover our resources to grow and live healthier, more resilient relationships,”

— Diana-Lucia Vasile, PhD, psychologist and co-founder of the Institute for the Study and Treatment of Trauma.

CiNPT will bring together world-class professionals, professors, and researchers who will introduce the Romanian professional community to new intervention methods, studies, scientific papers, and tools validated by international practice communities. In addition to content designed for specialists, the conference also includes perspectives and educational formats created for the general public.

Internationally Renowned Specialists Will Present Their Expertise

This year, the conference gathers Romanian and international specialists who will address the topic of reconnection and sustainable relational dynamics from multiple perspectives, useful for any professional in the psycho-social fields, team leader, or person concerned with emotional balance.

Some of the specialists will present their research and expertise for the first time to a Romanian audience – including:

Ståle V. Einarsen (NO) – Professor of Work and Organizational Psychology at the University of Bergen (Norway), Honorary Fellow of the European Academy of Occupational Health Psychology. He is one of the pioneers of research on workplace harassment and bullying – and the most cited researcher in this field – as well as on destructive forms of leadership.

– Professor of Work and Organizational Psychology at the University of Bergen (Norway), Honorary Fellow of the European Academy of Occupational Health Psychology. He is one of the pioneers of research on workplace harassment and bullying – and the most cited researcher in this field – as well as on destructive forms of leadership. Véronique Cohier-Rahban (FR) – Psychologist and psychotherapist, specialized in the management of complex trauma, trained in psychoanalysis, systemic therapy, Ericksonian hypnosis, and HTSMA (Hypnosis, Strategic Therapy and Alternative Movements).

They will be joined by over 20 professionals from the psycho-social fields in Romania, including Aurora Szentagotai-Tătar – for the first time at CiNPT – Bogdan Pavlovici, PhD, Dragoș Iliescu, Dana Dunel-Stancu, and ISTT members: Diana Vasile, PhD – co-founder and president of the Institute, Flori-Ana Buzilă, Maria-Magdalena Macarenco, Teodora Georgescu, Florin Dolcoș, among others.

Relational Health in Three Key Topics for Society and Organizations

The event will analyze the mechanisms of dissociation resulting from trauma, its consequences on mental and physical health, and will present evidence-based strategies to promote reconnection among individuals, groups, organizations, and communities. The conference includes presentations and workshops, as well as theoretical knowledge and practical applications. CiNPT is a valuable opportunity for mental health professionals, social workers, educators, and leaders of various communities and institutions to enhance their understanding and skills in unlocking people’s potential and promoting sustainable relational dynamics.

“This year’s edition of CiNPT will showcase the latest conversations in the psycho-social fields, but we also aim to go beyond the boundaries of the field and reach the general public and organizational environment. Through the specialists it brings and the topics it proposes, the conference is increasingly anchored in the challenges and dynamics within organizations, from issues of harassment and discrimination to strategies for creating psychological safety at work. Together, we will also address pressing societal issues – violence against women being perhaps the most urgent – and learn what sustainable relational dynamics mean, regardless of the field, from recognized specialists and interdisciplinary teams,”— Flori-Ana Buzilă, Vice President of ISTT and coordinator of the Institute’s Anti-Mobbing Department.

This year’s topics will address three important areas for relational health:

Victim–aggressor dynamics – in personal or professional relationships and intervention contexts (psychotherapeutic, medical, social assistance).

– in personal or professional relationships and intervention contexts (psychotherapeutic, medical, social assistance). Healthy organizations and psychological safety practices – prevention of harassment, mobbing, bullying, or discrimination, along with ways to repair relationships and manage relational crises.

– prevention of harassment, mobbing, bullying, or discrimination, along with ways to repair relationships and manage relational crises. Multidisciplinary intervention and management of trauma-related disorders – adapting interventions in psychotherapeutic practice and identifying possible obstacles in stimulating healthy mechanisms in clients and patients undergoing psychotherapeutic processes.

Three Days Dedicated to Relational Health

The International Conference on Psychotraumatology will take place in the conference hall of the National Institute of Statistics (16 Libertății Blvd.), Bucharest. The event will be held in hybrid format on October 24, 25, and 26, 2025.

The three conference days will be followed by a workshop on Silent Violence, held by Véronique Cohier-Rahban and Bogdan Pavlovici, at the ISTT headquarters, on October 27. The workshop is dedicated to health and education professionals who wish to understand children’s difficult behaviors through a systemic approach that considers family history and the function of these behaviors within family dynamics. Participants will be selected through a raffle, drawn at the end of the first day of the conference.

The full CiNPT program is available on the ISTT website (https://www.istt.ro/), where tickets can also be purchased, both for in-person attendance and for online participation.