Citizens coming from 32 countries to Romania to stay under 14-day quarantine

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has approved on Tuesday night the list of countries with high epidemiological risk. Citizens coming from 32 states to Romania must enter in quarantine for 14 days. The “yellow area” list includes such countries as Belgium, Spain, France, the Netherlands, UK or USA.

The quarantine measure for citizens coming from these countries to Romania comes into force as of Thursday, October 15.