Climate scenario: Baragan Plain in Romania to be like Sahara desert, with 50C, in the summer of 2050

In less than 30 years, the temperatures in Bărăgan Plain, Romania could be similar to the ones in the Sahara Desert. The experts made simulations, starting from the current global warming trends and came to the conclusion that, in the summer of 2050, in Romania the temperatures could rise up to 50 degrees Celsius.

According to climatologist Roxana Bojariu, the forecasts for Romania also show the acceleration of global warming.

“In Romania, by 2050 the absolute maximum temperature record, around 50 degrees Celsius, could be reached in Bărăgan. This suggests that it is plausible according to climate models, but we cannot say the year, the day. It is only plausible that the record of 44.5 degrees to be broken and to have a record temperature of 50 degrees. It is a limit to adaptation. We can adapt, but there is a limit. The body consumes energy and overloads certain mechanisms, there are situations that could lead to life and death problems. We can adapt, but not to any temperature. Now, hardly, but we can cope. Let’s act so that we don’t reach those extreme situations”, the climatologist told Digi24.

Meteorologists announce that tomorrow they will issue the first heatwave alert, as high temperatures in Romania are more and more accentuated, and the thermal discomfort increases from one day to the next.

“On Wednesday morning we will issue the first heat weather alert. We will certainly go by the yellow code taking into account the values ​​of 36-37 degrees. Certainly, from close to close, we do not exclude the code orange, at least at first sight, because in the end we are in the month of his oven. It is the warmest month of the year in our country. We must also refer to the highest values ​​of the furnace month recorded in the history of meteorological measurements: 44.3 is the absolute monthly maximum on July 24, 2007, in Calafat. Certainly, at the regional level, especially the western, northwestern part of the country, we expect values ​​of 39, 40 degrees to represent this peak of this episode, values ​​that are close to the maximums of this region,” Elena Mateescu, ANM director said.

Fierce heatwave persisting in Europe. Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 1,000 in Spain and Portugal

At the same time, Western Europe faces stifling temperatures on Tuesday as the fierce heat wave spreads north. Extreme heat warnings have been issued in France and the United Kingdom, while northern Spain recorded temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius on Monday. Fires in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece have forced thousands to flee their homes. It is expected to be the hottest day of all time in the UK, and experts say parts of France are facing a “heat apocalypse”.

Fatalities mounted in Spain and Portugal and a 116-degree reading in Portugal broke a national record. The heat wave that has seared much of the Iberian Peninsula since last week has killed at least 1,000 people in Portugal and Spain, according to BNO News.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in Portugal where 659 deaths were recorded last week, according to the Directorate-General for Health. At least 368 deaths occurred in neighboring Spain in the same time period.

On July 10, the first day of the heat wave, 15 heat-related deaths were recorded in Spain. Since then, the number of daily deaths has increased every day across both Spain and Portugal as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) daily.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 C) on Thursday, which broke its record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the month of July.

The temperature of 116.6 F (47 C) recorded in Pinhão, Portugal, on Thursday, July 14, broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the country in July, according to Portugal’s meteorological agency, Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera. The country’s previous July record stood at 115.7 F (46.5 C) which was set in Amareleja in 1995.

On Sunday, the city of Bilbao, located in northern Spain, made a run at its all-time record as the country continued to sizzle. The highest the mercury ever climbed for the city was 108 F (42 C) on July 26, 1947. By Sunday afternoon, local time, the temperature had already climbed to 108 F (42 C) and tied the all-time record.

This heat wave is expected to expand across Europe through this week and potentially through the end of the month for some areas.

“There is concern that this heat could become a long-duration heat wave (20 or more days) for many locations from Portugal to central France and interior southeast Europe as it could last for the rest of July and continue into August,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. This includes the valleys of Hungary, eastern Croatia, eastern Bosnia, Serbia, southern Romania and northern Bulgaria.