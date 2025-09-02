Cluj Airport First in Romania to Lift 100ml Liquid Rule from Sept 3

Avram Iancu Cluj International Airport becomes the first airport in Romania to lift restrictions on carrying liquids in passengers’ hand luggage, according to a press release.

Starting September 3, 2025, the 100 ml limit on containers for liquids, aerosols, and gels in carry-on luggage at Cluj International Airport will be removed. Passengers will be allowed to carry individual containers of up to 2 liters in their cabin baggage.

This decision was made possible thanks to measures implemented by Cluj International Airport in collaboration with the Anti-Terrorist Brigade of the Romanian Intelligence Service (S.R.I.) and the equipment manufacturer contracted by the airport.

Cluj Airport recorded traffic of over 3.2 million passengers in 2024, with estimates for 2025 projecting 3.4 million passengers.

Across the European Union, airports equipped to scan the contents of larger liquid containers will soon be able to abandon the rule requiring passengers to discard bottles and most containers over 100 ml at security checkpoints.

Bucharest Airports National Company confirmed that the lifting of these carry-on liquid restrictions will take place by the first three months of 2026 at the latest. The installation and activation of the equipment will happen in two stages, and restrictions will only disappear once all scanners are fully operational.