Cluj-Napoca, among the six finalists of the European Capital of Innovation 2020

Cluj-Napoca is among the six shortlisted candidates for the title of European Capital of Innovation 2020, next to other important European cities like Vienna or Valencia. Cluj is also in the race for winning EUR 1 million, the value of the prize.

Funded by Horizon 2020, EU’s research and innovation programme, the prize recognises the European cities that develop vibrant innovation ecosystems to address public challenges and improve the lives of the people.

Initially, Cluj had raced against 11 other cities on a short list, but an independent expert jury has just selected six finalists after thorough interviews and Cluj-Napoca is through to the final.

The other five cities in the final next to the Romanian city are: Espoo (Finland), Helsingborg (Sweden), Leuven (Belgium), Valencia (Spain) and Vienna (Austria).

The European Capital of Innovation 2020 will be announced on September 24, 2020 within a totally virtual awarding ceremony held within the European Days of Research and Innovation (September 22-24), where registrations are open and free.

The winner will become the European Capital of Innovation 2020 and will receive a EUR 1m prize, in order to be able to support its innovation activities and to enhance its capacity to connect people, the public sector, the academic environment and enterprises in order to bring society benefits to its communities.

However, each of the other 5 finalists will get EUR 100,000.