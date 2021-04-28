Cluj-Napoca boasts the highest vaccination rate in Romania – 40%

Cluj-Napoca is the county with the highest vaccination rate in the country – 40%. The vaccination pace is on an upward trend, especially after the drive-through vaccination centre had been opened, with around 1,000 people being vaccinated on a daily basis.

It is also the second largest city, after Bucharest, where restrictions have been partially lifted. The infection rate has dropped from 8 per 1,000 inhabitants three weeks ago to 3 per 1,000, so in a record time.

So, stores and terraces are opened every day until 21:00hrs. The movement ban, from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs is yet still in place.

“People became aware of the danger and they observed the sanitary measures with responsibility. During all this time we only had additional restrictions that took their toll. However, prevention must remain in place. We still should not allow restrictions all of a sudden”, said Cluj prefect Tasnadi Szilard, who also revealed he is in mourning, as his mother has died due to the Covid-19 infection.