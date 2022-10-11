Cluj-Napoca City Hall, sanctioned for discrimination, after fining people with dirty clothes on public transport

The National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD), following a notification by the CRJ, sanctioned the Municipality of Cluj-Napoca for provisions of a Local Council Decision that disadvantage people without financial means, in poverty, by limiting their access to the means of public transport, says a press release.

“The National Council for Combating Discrimination, following notification by the CRJ, sanctioned the Municipality of Cluj-Napoca for provisions of a Local Council Decision that disadvantage people without financial means, in poverty, by limiting their access to public transport. According to the notified provisions, passengers are compelled to wear clean clothes, and those who get on the local public transport of passengers with dirty clothes that damage the cleanliness of the means of transport risk a fine from 100 lei to 200 lei,” says a press release.

At the same time, CNCD recommended the Cluj-Napoca Municipality to find a balance between the need to protect assets and the effects of discrimination against different people, vulnerable groups and communities by finding a variant formulation of the text of the provisions of Local Council Decision no. 670/2019 that leaves no room for subjective interpretations and has discriminatory effects on disadvantaged categories or communities.