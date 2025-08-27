The Solis Team, made up of 23 students and two professors from the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, together with a representative of the Romanian Auto Registry, is making history for Romania at the world’s most prestigious competition dedicated exclusively to solar-powered vehicles – the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2025.

The competition covers a 3,020 km route from Darwin to Adelaide, crossing the Australian desert. Held from August 24 to 31, the event is not just a race, but a true test of efficiency. Each day, teams are allowed to drive only between 08:00 – 17:00, after which they camp in the middle of the desert, preparing for the next day.

Students Who Turn Sunlight into Speed

On August 9, the first group of 15 team members arrived in Darwin and began preparations. The rest of the team joined on August 16, contributing to final adjustments to the vehicle and other pre-race activities.

On August 18, 2025, the team entered the static “scrutineering” stage, where the vehicle was inspected for compliance with safety and technical regulations. On August 23, they passed the dynamic test, achieving a qualifying time of 2:23:37, which placed them in 20th position at the start.

Every kilometer traveled is a story of teamwork, courage, and the determination to place Romania on the global map of green mobility. Competing against the world’s giants, the team is proving that a sustainable future can be built now—starting in Cluj-Napoca.

Solis Hyperion: The Vehicle Putting Romania on the Performance Map

Romania’s entry, Hyperion, is the most advanced prototype ever built by the Solis UTCN team. So far, Hyperion has reached a top speed of over 100 km/h, a testament to the ambition of these young engineers from Cluj.

The Solis Team competes in the Challenger Class, where vehicles must be single-seaters and victory goes to the most efficient and aerodynamic design. This year’s rules introduced new challenges: a maximum photovoltaic surface of 6 m², a battery capacity limit of 3 kWh, and the need to withstand the harsh conditions of the Australian desert.

The Start of a Solar Adventure

On August 24, in front of the Parliament House in Darwin, Hyperion officially began the race alongside the world’s top university teams.

Day 1: The excitement was high as the team covered 495 km in eight hours , successfully passing the first control stop in Katherine. Drivers Raymond Nemeth and Paul Groza maintained competitive pace.

Day 2: Hyperion completed another 552 km, crossing the Dunmarra and Tennant Creek checkpoints at an average speed of 70 km/h. After two days, the team holds 15th place in the Challenger Class, having covered 1,060 km from Darwin. Their camp is now set at the Dilburry Freestay Camping Zone, where they continue fine-tuning the vehicle for the next stage.

The Solis UTCN team carries not only Romania’s colors in this competition but also the dream of a world where innovation, courage, and sustainability unite in a success story.

Hyperion is not just a solar vehicle—it is the symbol of a generation that believes in innovation and teamwork.