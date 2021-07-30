Code Orange alert for extreme heat in Bucharest, 8 counties, Code Yellow in other 25 counties

The National Meteorological Administration issued a new Code Orange heatwave warning, valid in 8 counties and in the Capital from Friday, from 10 am, until Sunday. Also in this interval, another 25 counties will be under a Yellow Code warning.

According to ANM, the Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Călărași, Ilfov, Bucharest and southern Caraș-Severin counties are targeted by the Code Orange warning.

During the days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in these areas the thermal discomfort will be particularly accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will be above the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will be between 37 and 40 degrees. Also, the counties of Bihor, Arad, Timiș, Cluj, Alba, Hunedoara, Mureș, Sibiu, Vâlcea, Gorj, Argeș, Brașov, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Prahova, Iași, Bacău, Vaslui, Vrancea, Galați, will be under yellow code warning, as well as Buzau, Brăila, Ialomița, Tulcea and Constanța.

In the western, southern and local regions in the rest of the territory will be hot weather. Maximum temperatures across the country will generally be between 32 and 38 degrees, and at night, locally, temperatures will not fall below 20 degrees.

Meteorologists say that the heat wave will persist in the first part of next week in the southern and south-eastern regions, where the thermal discomfort will remain particularly pronounced.

At the same time, on Friday, between 13.00 and 21.00, in the area of ​​the Southern and Curvature Carpathians is Code Yellow. According to meteorologists, in these areas there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability, which will be manifested by thunderstorms, intense wind gusts, storms, local showers that will have a torrential character and, in isolation, hail. The water quantities will exceed 25-40 l / sqm.

The heatwave persists in Bucharest until Sunday

Meteorologists also issued a special forecast for the Capital. During July 30, 10:00hrs – August 1, 22:00hrs, the weather will remain hot, the thermal discomfort will be particularly accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The maximum temperatures will be 36 … 37 degrees, and on Sunday (August 1) 38 … 39 degrees. The minimum temperatures will not fall below 20 degrees.

The sky will be more clear, with clouds during the evening of Saturday (July 31) when unstable weather is likely.