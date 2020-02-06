Code Orange alert for snowfalls in half country: Blocked roads, cancelled trains and closed schools

It snowed a lot in southern country last night, including in Bucharest, where the snow layer measuring 34cm. The snow layer was 33cm in Zimnicea, and 29cm in Giurgiu. The wind gusts reached 90-100kmph, and even 191 kmph in Tarcu Mountains (2,186ft). The temperature felt in Calimani Mountains on Wednesday night was minus 74C due to the wing gusts that reached 173kmph.

Meanwhile, weathermen have extended the Code Orange alert for snowfalls, with the blizzard persisting till Saturday night in certain regions.

Local authorities decided to close A2 motorway to Constanta because of the heavy snowfalls, while other county roads are blocked. All national and county roads in Braila and Galati were closed for all vehicles during the Red Code alert, from 22:00hrs to 08:00hrs.

The national road 22B Brăila – Galați is the only one that re-opened for traffic.

The entire A2 motorway Bucharest-Constanta is closed for traffic due to blizzard. A car with two passengers is blocked at km 117 near Perisoru locality, Calarasi county, with rescue operations under way.

The traffic is hampered on Bucharest’s ring road and also on A1 motorway Bucharest– Pitești.

Railway traffic is also halted between Predeal and Brasov, between Siculeni – Adjud, between Ilia –Vatra Dornei, due to trees fallen on the railway tracks. Overall, 30 trains are cancelled.

Maritime traffic was also suspended across all ports in Constanta due to the strong wind.

On the other hand, no flight is affected.

On Thursday morning there was a Code Orange alert still in force in 19 counties in eastern Muntenia, southern Moldavia and Dobruja, with snowfalls, wind and sleet. The wind is blowing with 70…80kmph in those areas and with 80..90kmph in the Curvature and Southern Mountains.

In Constanta, there 9 localities without electricity, while in Bucharest firemen have been called to intervene in 59 cases, to remove trees or billboards that had fallen on cars or on the road last night.

Classes are suspended in some schools in Braila (102 schools), Buzau (155), Calarasi (97) and Ialomita (93). In Tulcea county all schools are closed, except for the ones in the city.

The lowest temperature of this year: minus 32C in Maramures

The lowest temperature of this year was registered on Iezer Peak in Pietrosul Rodnei Mountains, minus 32C, local authorities informed. The wind blew with 83kmph.