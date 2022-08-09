Code orange alert for storms in central Romania, code yellow for heatwave in the south

Meteorologists have issued new heatwave and storm warnings. The Orange Code of Atmospheric Instability has been extended to the North West and the weather will continue to be whimsical tomorrow. The south of the country, on the other hand, is under a code yellow of heatwave.

The code yellow for scorching heat is valid in southeastern and southern country. Temperatures up to 37C are expected before dark. The thermal discomfort will be high, while the heat index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

In the meantime, a code orange alert for storms remains valid mainly in the central country till tomorrow by 10:00hrs. The weather will be unstable and there will be torrential rains in the mountain areas, but also in the intra-Carpathian regions and the sub-mountain areas.

The heatwave will be out tomorrow, with storms migrating to Oltenia, locally in Muntenia and in the Southern Carpathians. There will be showers, thunderstorms in these regions till Thursday at 10:00hrs, and storms and hail in places.

Meteorologists have announced though that rains will cross most of the regions by the end of this week.