Code Orange alert for strong storms and large size hail almost countrywide

Heavy storms with gusts of over 100 km per hour and torrential rains will seize almost the entire country. The NMA issued new severe weather alerts, including a Code Orange storm in most counties in the country.

Meteorologists have updated the heatwave alerts on Thursday, while issuing new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings for bad weather almost for the entire country.

The first Code Yellow announces high thermal discomfort and heat wave in the south and south-east of the country on Thursday. The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will be between 34 and 38 degrees.

On Thursday, Code Orange of thermal discomfort is coming into force. In Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu and Călărași counties, the thermal discomfort will be particularly accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will be between 38 and 40 degrees.

Another Code Yellow warning comes into force on Thursday at 21.00 and lasts until Friday at 6.00. It targets the counties of Tulcea and Constanța, where there will be periods of storms, thunderstorms, torrential showers and hail. The water quantities will in some places exceed 25 … 30 l / sqm.

A Code Orange warning will be also in force from Thursday at 12.00 until Friday at 6.00, with strong storms, medium and large hail expected. Torrential showers will prevail throughout the country, except for Tulcea and Constanța counties.

Strong storms, with wind gusts reaching 80 … 100 km / h will take place at the beginning in Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, and in the afternoon and at night especially in Transylvania, Oltenia, Moldova and Muntenia. Torrential rains and large size hail is also in store. The quantities of water will exceed 25 … 30 l / sqm and in some places 40 … 60 l / sqm.

On Friday, the weather will get unstable In the east and south-east of the country, but also in the mountain areas, where there will be torrential showers and thunderstorms, intense wind gusts and hail. The quantities of water will in some places exceed 25 … 40 l / sqm.