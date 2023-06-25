Code Orange alert of torrential rain in 22 counties

It will rain heavily in most parts of Romania in the upcoming 24 hours, with meteorologists issuing some alerts of codes yellow and orange.

A Code Orange for Heavy Rain and Severe Unstable Weather will be in effect at 11:00 AM until 4:00 AM Monday morning.

During the day in the mountains, in the center and south-east of the country, and in the evening and night especially in the south-east, locally there will be torrential showers, thunderstorms, short-term wind gusts of 65…75 km/ h, and, on restricted areas, storms and hail.

Meteorologists have also issued a yellow code of temporarily heightened atmospheric instability. The warning came into effect at 10:00 a.m. and will be valid for 24 hours. In the mentioned interval, in most of the country, there will be locally periods of atmospheric instability. It will be manifested by showers, thunderstorms, short-term intensification of the wind and in limited areas gales and hail.

Weather forecast in Bucharest

In the next 24 hours, the weather in Bucharest will become unstable and cool, meteorologists announce. The sky will be cloudy and especially in the afternoon and evening there will be showers, thunderstorms and wind gusts. The maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees, and the minimum will be 17…18 degrees.