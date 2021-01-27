Code Orange blizzard alert in southeast

After the Code Yellow warning for blizzard in Bucharest and 8 other surrounding counties on Tuesday, meteorologists have issued a new alert, this time a Code Orange one for blizzard in southeastern Romania.

There will be consistent snowfalls and low visibility in Constanța and Tulcea counties. From 10:00hrs today till evening at 21:00hrs, there will also be strong wind in these two counties in southeast, with gusts reaching 70…80kmph. There will be snowing massively and low visibility below 50 metres.

Blizzard and heavy snowfalls will prevail from today till Thursday at 10:00hrs in Dobruja, eastern Muntenia and southeastern Moldavia, with wind blowing with speeds up to 55…65kmph.