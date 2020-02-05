Code Red alert for blizzard in nine counties, code orange for snowfalls in Bucharest and other regions

Romanian meteorologists have issued several weather alerts from snowfalls and blizzard. A Code Red alert for blizzard and strong wind is valid in nine counties as of Wednesday night till Thursday morning: the mountain areas of Prahova, Dâmbovița, Argeș, Brașov, Buzău counties are targeted, but also such counties as Brăila, Ialomița, Călărași and Tulcea.

The Code Red will be in force as of Wednesday at 18:00hrs until Thursday at 08:00hrs.

There will be strong blizzard in those counties, with wind gusts reaching over 100-120kmph.

Also starting today at 17:00hrs until Thursday at 08:00hrs there will be a Code Orange alert in force for snowfalls and blizzard in the southern half of Moldavia, Dorbuja and most part of Muntenia, including Bucharest. The wind will blow here with gusts of 70kmph to 85kmph.

A consistent snow cover will lay down in Teleorman, Giurgiu, Tulcea and locally in Călărași, Ialomița and Brăila.



The Southern and Eastern Carpathians are also under the Code Orange alert, with snowfalls and blizzard in store. Wind gusts to reach 80-100kmph.