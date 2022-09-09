Code Yellow alert for rains and storms extended in 19 counties till Saturday night
Forecast for Bucharest
Meteorologists forecast warm weather in the area of the Municipality of Bucharest on Friday and Saturday, but there will also be periods of atmospheric instability during the nights. Thus, between September 9, 10:00 a.m. and September 10, 9:00 a.m., in the Capital, the weather will be warm, with a maximum air temperature around 32 degrees. The sky will be variable, with clouds at night when the probability of showers and lightning will increase. The wind will blow weak and moderate, and the minimum temperature will be 16 – 18 degrees.
Also, on Saturday, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., the thermal regime will continue to be warm. The sky will be temporarily cloudy, and at the beginning and towards the end of the interval there will be conditions for showers, electrical discharges and some intensification of the wind. The maximum temperature will be 29 – 30 degrees.