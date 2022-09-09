Code Yellow alert for rains and storms extended in 19 counties till Saturday night

The National Meteorology Administration has issued on Friday a new Code Yellow alert for storms and rains, valid till Saturday night in 19 counties.

According to the weather forecast, from September 9, 10:00hrs till September 10, 22:00hrs, there will be torrential rains, thunderstorms, wind gusts and hail in Banat, Crişana, Maramureş, Moldavia’s northern half, northwestern Oltenia and locally in Transylvania.

Therefore the weather will be unstable in such counties as Botoşani, Iaşi, Suceava, Neamţ, Harghita, Mureş, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Maramureş, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Cluj, Alba, Hunedoara, Bihor, Arad, Timiş, Caraş-Severin, Gorj and Mehedinţi.

Forecast for Bucharest Meteorologists forecast warm weather in the area of ​​the Municipality of Bucharest on Friday and Saturday, but there will also be periods of atmospheric instability during the nights. Thus, between September 9, 10:00 a.m. and September 10, 9:00 a.m., in the Capital, the weather will be warm, with a maximum air temperature around 32 degrees. The sky will be variable, with clouds at night when the probability of showers and lightning will increase. The wind will blow weak and moderate, and the minimum temperature will be 16 – 18 degrees. Also, on Saturday, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., the thermal regime will continue to be warm. The sky will be temporarily cloudy, and at the beginning and towards the end of the interval there will be conditions for showers, electrical discharges and some intensification of the wind. The maximum temperature will be 29 – 30 degrees.