Code Yellow alert for storms in southeastern Romania
Four counties from Dobrogea and the south-east of Muntenia will be under Code Yellow alert for quantitatively significant rains and strong wind gusts until Wednesday afternoon, according to a warning issued by the National Meteorological Administration.
Between April 11, 6:00 a.m. – April 12, 3:00 p.m., in areas of Călăraşi and Ialomiţa counties, as well as in Constanţa and Tulcea counties, there will be rains that will also have a downpour character, and the amounts of water will exceed through accumulation 25 – 30 liters/m2 and isolated 40 liters/m2.
During Tuesday, the wind will intensify with gusts of 55 – 70 km/h. There will be strong wind gusts in the south of Moldova and locally in Muntenia, with gusts of 45 – 55 km/h in general throughout Tuesday, and at altitudes of over 1,700 meters in the Southern and Curbura Carpathians there will be speeds of 70 – 80 km/h.