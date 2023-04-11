Code Yellow alert for storms in southeastern Romania

Four counties from Dobrogea and the south-east of Muntenia will be under Code Yellow alert for quantitatively significant rains and strong wind gusts until Wednesday afternoon, according to a warning issued by the National Meteorological Administration.

Between April 11, 6:00 a.m. – April 12, 3:00 p.m., in areas of Călăraşi and Ialomiţa counties, as well as in Constanţa and Tulcea counties, there will be rains that will also have a downpour character, and the amounts of water will exceed through accumulation 25 – 30 liters/m2 and isolated 40 liters/m2.

During Tuesday, the wind will intensify with gusts of 55 – 70 km/h. There will be strong wind gusts in the south of Moldova and locally in Muntenia, with gusts of 45 – 55 km/h in general throughout Tuesday, and at altitudes of over 1,700 meters in the Southern and Curbura Carpathians there will be speeds of 70 – 80 km/h.

During the same period, in Bucharest the sky will be cloudy and rain showers. The wind will blow moderately. The maximum temperature will be around 16C and the minimum one will range from 5C to 7C.