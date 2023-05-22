Code Yellow alert for torrential rains and storms in several regions

Meteorologists issued, on Monday, a code yellow warning of torrential rains and storms in several areas of the country.

The yellow code warning of atmospheric instability will be in effect from Monday, from 12:00 p.m. until Tuesday, at 9:00 p.m.

According to the meteorologists, in this interval in Oltenia, in the north-west of Muntenia, in Banat, Crișana, as well as in the Western and Southern Carpathians, locally there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability – frequent thunderstorms, torrential showers, wind gusts of 55…65 km/h, gales and hail.

Such phenomena will be in limited areas and in the rest of the territory, with a higher probability in the west of Dobrogea and in the southeast of Muntenia.

What will the weather be like in Bucharest?

In Bucharest, temperatures will reach 27 degrees on Monday, according to the special forecast issued by meteorologists. Sky will be variable with some clouds in the afternoon when there will be conditions for short showers. The maximum temperature will be 25-27 degrees. Temporarily, the wind will blow with gusts of 40…50 km/h.