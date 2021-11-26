Code yellow alert of wind and blizzard in some areas

Meteorologists announced that in the next few hours there will be strong winds and blizzards in the Southern Carpathians. They issued a code yellow alert, but also a meteorological information, both of which came into force on Friday.

Meteorologists issued a strong wind warning, which went into effect on Friday, at 10.00, until Saturday at 8.00. During the mentioned interval there will be intense wind gusts in the western and eastern regions of the country, and locally and temporarily they will reach of 50 … 60 km / h. In the mountain area, especially at high altitudes, the wind speed will exceed 70 … 80 km / h and it will snow temporarily.

At the same time, meteorologists issued a yellow code of wind and blizzard snow in the Southern Carpathians at altitudes above 1700 m. The yellow code enters into force on Friday at 12.00 and will be valid until Saturday at 2.00. In the mentioned interval, in Banat, and during the night and on the coast, there will be strong wind, with speeds generally of 60 … 80 km / h. In the Southern Carpathians, at altitudes above 1700 m, the gusts will exceed 90 … 100 km / h and it will temporarily snow blizzard.

Warm weather and rains in Bucharest until Saturday

Meteorologists announce that in Bucharest, in the next few hours, the weather will be warmer than normal during this period. It is also possible to rain during the night. The special forecast is valid until Saturday at 8.00.

In Bucharest, the weather will be slightly warmer than usual at this time. The sky will be variable, with clouds towards the evening and at the beginning of the night, when it will rain. The wind will be moderate. The maximum temperature will be 11 … 12C, and the minimum will be around 4C, announces the National Meteorological Administration.