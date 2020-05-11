Code Yellow for storms and strong wind for almost the entire country

Romanian weathermen have issued a Code Yellow alert for storms and strong wind, valid tomorrow, May 12, in almost the entire country, but also another alert for bad weather that will start on Monday evening. A special weather forecast has been issued for Bucharest.

Starting Monday evening, May 11, from 22:00hrs until Tuesday morning at 09:00hrs, the weather is getting chilly and there will be strong wind. There will storms, thunderstorms, showers and sometimes even hail in the western, northern and central regions.

The rains might be torrential, with falls exceeding 15…20 liters per sqm.

The wind will go stronger in most part of the country and will blow with 45-55 kmph on Tuesday in most regions, and with 70-80kmph in the mountains.

After this alert expires, a new code yellow warning will enter into force until Tuesday night at 23:00hrs in Oltenia, Transylvania, western and central Muntenia (Argeș, Dâmbovița, Prahova, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov counties and the capital Bucharest).

The wind gusts will reach 55-65kmph, sometimes up to over 70kmph in these regions.

The weather will be unstable also in Moldavia, Dorbuja and eastern Muntenia, in such counties as Buzău, Brăila, Ialomița and Călărași, with wind reaching 65-75kmph causing storms.

Special forecast in Bucharest

Meteorologists also announced a special weather forecast in Bucharest on Tuesday during 09:00hrs to 23:00hrs.

The weather will continue to be warm, but wind will rage, with gusts reaching 55kmph.

The sky will be though clear, with the maximum temperature climbing to 29C…30C.