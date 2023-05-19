Codex Aureus, the oldest manuscript in Romania, included in the UNESCO heritage

The Codex Aureus, the most famous and important illuminated medieval western manuscript in a collection in Romania, at the Batthyaneum Library in Alba Iulia, entered the UNESCO List, the National Library of Romania announced on Thursday evening.

“We are very happy to tell you that today, May 18, the most famous and important medieval manuscript located in Romania, currently at our branch in Alba Iulia, the Batthyaneum Library, was entered on the UNESCO list and is thus part of the ‘Memory of the World‘”, the representatives of the National Library of Romania sent on the Facebook page.

Early this month, the manager of the National Library of Romania, Adrian Cioroianu, stated, in Alba Iulia, that he hopes to announce, “not very late this year”, the entry of the over 1,200-year-old manuscript into the UNESCO Heritage List year old.

Generically known as the Codex Aureus, being written in gold ink, the manuscript appears over time in the inventory under five or six different names, hence the speculation that it was not classified. The Codex Aureus or the Lorch Gospel is half of a Latin Tetragrammaton on parchment, commissioned by Charlemagne, probably at the Schola Palatina in Aachen, in the year 810.

The manuscript written entirely in gold ink is also famous for the exceptional quality of the ornamentation: 202 pages decorated with polychrome friezes, 12 pages of illustrated biblical canons, 3 full-page paintings, two of which represent the portraits of the evangelists Matthew and Mark, an illuminated frontispiece and two other pages with ornamental writing, as we learn from the presentation made on the website of the National Library of Romania. Moreover, it can also be “browsed” digitally here.

It is not known when and how the Carolingian manuscript was opened in two. The other half, the Gospels according to Luke and John, are in the Vatican. One of the covers is also in Rome, the second one is in a museum in London. In the middle of the 18th century, the first part of the manuscript belonged to the library of the archbishop of Vienna, Christoforo Migazzi, from where, by purchase, in 1782, it became the property of bishop Batthyany and thus arrived at Alba Iulia.

The manuscript is stored in the room called the Treasury, in fact an armored room, being kept under special conditions and periodically checked from the point of view of its preservation. Over time, various information has been circulated in the public space about the Codex Aureus, namely, that it is no longer in the country or that during the communist regime it was used as a guarantee for a loan of 10 billion of dollars. The representatives of the library dismantled these myths a few years ago. The specialists explained that there was no question that this manuscript had been removed since 1999 (when it was exhibited in Germany – n.r.) from here. Also, that there is no document attesting to the fact that the manuscript constituted a bank guarantee for foreign loans. Thus, a serious archive documentation was made and there is no such document anywhere, which certifies, for example, an evaluation of a foreign bank. If there was an evaluation, either the evaluators would have to come here, or the manuscript would have to leave to be evaluated. Moreover, if it had been borrowed, the manuscript should have gone to the safe of the bank that made the loan until the amount was returned, the library employees argued.

Along with the Codex, the Batthyaneum houses the most valuable collection of Western medieval manuscripts in Romania, as well as the largest collection of incunabula.