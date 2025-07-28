In a pot or espresso machine, hot or cold, “black” or with milk, sugar and flavours, coffee is more than a product, it is a habit, a social and professional bond, a habit and a treat, but also a lot of work in research, development, testing, cultivation and harvesting, processing and transportation. For your everyday coffee, thousands of people have worked passionately for years, to offer you the most pleasant consumption experience.

Each of the 2.5 million cups of coffee sold by Nestlé worldwide every day is the result of a financial and scientific effort worth 1.7 billion Swiss francs invested annually in research and development to achieve sustainable coffee production adapted to new climatic conditions.

As part of this research and funding effort, at the Department of Plant Sciences in Tours, France, part of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences in Lausanne, Switzerland, 40 researchers are developing new coffee and cocoa plants, such as the Robusta varieties, Roubi 1 and Roubi 2, grown in Mexico, which produce up to 50% more than standard varieties, while reducing carbon emissions by 30%. Nestlé has also developed Star 4, a high-yielding Arabica variety characterized by larger bean size and resistance to coffee leaf rust, which is currently being tested in São Paulo and Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The 40 researchers at Tours are part of the global R&D network that powers Nestlé’s innovation ecosystem and is the most advanced science and innovation network in the food industry, with 4,100 employees in total, in 22 locations worldwide, from scientists and engineers to nutritionists, regulatory specialists and many other specialties. Their role is to deliver new experiences to consumers through the NESCAFÉ, Starbucks and Nespresso brands.

6,100 cups of NESCAFÉ are consumed every second around the world, for example. One in seven cups of coffee consumed worldwide is NESCAFÉ. The latest NESCAFÉ innovations in Romania include NESCAFÉ Cappuccino and NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Iced Frappe.

Coffee consumption habits have changed. It’s not just a black cup in the morning, but also cold brew, flavored coffee, latte, throughout the day (mid-morning, afternoon, evening). Many consumers, especially the younger generation, fall into this category through cold brew, mainly through coffee shops, and this is the kind of experience they would like to see delivered to their home. We call it the “home coffee experience”. Among Generation Z, 30% of coffee occasions are cold (especially in afternoon consumption). Today, 1 in 6 cups of coffee is cold (drinked at home and away, combined).

But how do people drink NESCAFÉ today? Globally, consumption looks like this: 56% prefer black coffee and 44% mixes, 87% hot, 13% cold, 65% unflavoured and 35% flavoured. 71% of coffee consumption is in the morning, 29% at lunch or in the afternoon. The main reasons to drink NESCAFÉ: it is a trusted brand, has a pleasant aroma, is easy to find and buy, offers a good quality-price ratio, suitable for any time of the day.

“Nestlé is supporting regenerative agriculture today to ensure that people will be drinking coffee for 100 years to come. For Europe, including Romania, we have already achieved 100% responsibly sourced coffee, exceeding the Group’s commitment to achieve this goal by 2025. In 2024, NESCAFÉ purchased 32% of its coffee from farmers implementing regenerative farming practices. This achievement exceeds NESCAFÉ’s target of 20% for 2025, reflecting the strong traction that regenerative agriculture is gaining among coffee farmers. The NESCAFÉ coffee drunk by Romanians was obtained from crops adapted to new climatic conditions and friendly to the environment,” explains Ramona Hărătău, Mixes Business Lead South Eastern Europe Nestlé.

Regenerative agriculture aims to improve soil health, fertility and biodiversity, which in turn can help to attract and sequester carbon from soils and plant biomass. Reducing CO2 emissions from agriculture through practices that improve soil health and fertility, such as optimized use of organic and synthetic fertilizers, cover crops, crop rotation, agroforestry. Healthier soils are more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

NESCAFÉ purchases over 850,000 metric tons of green coffee (over 14 million bags) from over 20 countries annually, but 90% of its coffee comes from 7 key sources: Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Indonesia and Honduras.