Cold weather across the country until Saturday

Meteorologists announce, on Thursday, cold weather for this period, with fog and strong wind gusts, until Saturday morning. Temperatures drop below zero degrees during the night, and the wind will rage.

According to the National Meteorology Administration (ANM), from Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until Saturday at the same time, the weather will be cold for this period of the year. “Locally there will be mist and minimum temperatures will generally be between -4 and 0 degrees, during the night from Thursday to Friday in the intra-Carpathian regions, in the north of Oltenia and Muntenia and isolated in the rest, and during the night from Friday to Saturday especially in depression areas in the center and northeast”, announces ANM.

According to the specialists. temporarily, the wind will intensify in the east and southeast of the territory, with speeds in general of 45…55 km/h.

“In the high mountain area, especially in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, the wind gusts will exceed 70…80 km/h”, ANM also informed.

Cold weather in Bucharest too

The weather will be cold for this time of the year in the Capital as well. Highs will reach 15-17 degrees, according to the forecast that is valid until Saturday at 10.00.

The sky will be variable, temporarily cloudy throughout Thursday when there will be short rains. Weak and moderate wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 15-17 degrees, and the minimum 5-6 degrees, lower in the pre-urban area by 3 degrees.