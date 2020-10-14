Cold weather from upcoming days prompted by polar vortex

The weather has got cold in Romania this week, with more low temperatures in store in the upcoming days, with meteorologists explaining it is caused by a polar vortex affecting Europe, especially the western and central continent.

The first snowfalls of the autumn have been already reported in the Romanian Carpathians, especially in the southwestern and western mountain areas. The temperatures dropped below 3C on Tuesday, with rain turning into snowfall at altitudes of over 1,600 metres high. Minus 6C have been registered on Tarcu Peak in Tarcului Mountains this morning.

Temperatures will continue to drastically drop till mid next week.

Meteorologist Bogdan Antonescu, expert in extreme weather, explained at Digi24 that this significant cooling phenomenon is called polar vortex and is an intense wind circulation that can be extended “from 10 to 50 km in the atmosphere”, with wind reaching even up to 250kmph.

“It is not a new phenomenon, neither extremely severe, but, during winter, it can intensify and block the cool air, which remains in the arctic region. When the vortex is weaker, how is the case in the coming weeks, it produces some soft waves or it can break in more cores. If this phenomenon happens, then the polar air reaches easily towards Central Europe and particularly in the western Europe. The temperatures will be lower than in the upcoming weeks. It will also affect Romania, but to a smaller extent”, Bogdan Antonescu said.

