Colinele Transilvaniei Launches Nature Education Project 2025

Colinele Transilvaniei Association has launched the ambitious project “Education with a View of Nature in Colinele Transilvaniei,” aimed at reconnecting local communities with the natural environment and exceptional cultural heritage of the Hârtibaciu – Târnava Mare region. The initiative is carried out in partnership with ADEPT Transylvania Foundation and supported by the Green Spaces Program – Protected Natural Areas Component, funded by the Partnership Foundation and MOL Romania.

Running from April to September 2025, the project transforms environmental education into a hands-on experience, contributing to the protection of two of Romania’s most valuable Natura 2000 sites: Sighișoara – Târnava Mare (ROSCI0227) and Hârtibaciu Plateau (ROSPA0099).

These protected areas are renowned for their remarkable biodiversity, preserving unique medieval landscapes in Europe and hosting a wide range of plant and animal species, including some threatened at the European and global levels. Despite being surrounded by nature, local communities have gradually lost their connection to the environment. Children and youth spend less time outdoors, and lack of knowledge about biodiversity and human impact on ecosystems poses a serious threat to the region’s future.

The “Education with a View of Nature” project includes concrete actions designed for long-term impact. Near Sighișoara, the Angofa Biodiversity Education Center will establish a multifunctional station equipped with interactive nature interpretation installations, illustrating the human-nature relationship. This station will enable visitors—including children, locals, and tourists—to better understand local flora and fauna, ecosystem roles, and the importance of nature conservation. It will host educational activities, guided tours, and awareness events open to the public.

Additionally, the “Little Ambassadors of Nature in Colinele Transilvaniei” event will engage 20 children from local communities in a three-day program where they will learn about biodiversity, protected species, ecosystem interdependencies, and environmental protection through hands-on workshops, observation games, and themed hikes.

To encourage institutional change, the project will organize two study visits for 40 representatives from local administrations and educational institutions.

“We wanted this project to be more than just a resting place. Here, anyone who stops by discovers that the interpretation station is not only a beautifully arranged space but also a true model of good practice. It proves that any community can create places that inspire and educate, where people learn to embrace ecology and integrate nature into their daily lives. Local green spaces can themselves become stories of care and respect for the environment,” explains Mădălina Marian, Educational Projects Coordinator at Colinele Transilvaniei Association.

A Project with Regional and Community Impact

The project directly targets communities in 45 localities across Sibiu, Mureș, and Brașov counties, bringing tangible benefits to hundreds of children, teachers, local authorities, and community members. Indirect beneficiaries include families of participating children, local environmental organizations, educational institutions outside the region, and the wider public.

“In a landscape unique in Europe, people have begun to forget the deep connection they once had with nature. Through this project, we aim to bring nature back into their daily lives, showing children and youth how fascinating local biodiversity is and how many opportunities environmental protection offers for their future,” said Cristina-Ana Iliescu, Destination Manager at Colinele Transilvaniei Association.