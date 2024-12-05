Colombian, Instigated by Russian, Planned Attacks in Romania

The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) caught a Colombian who, instigated by a citizen of the Russian Federation, intended “to set fire to or blow up several targets of strategic importance in Romania.” Although he was arrested in July, the case was kept secret until now, when the spy was sent to trial.

DIICOT indicates that, in July, at the instigation of a suspect, a foreign citizen resident in the Russian Federation, the defendant, a 34-year-old Colombian citizen, “carried out a documentation activity for the implementation of a plan to set fire to or destroy by explosion/arson certain objectives in Romania, of particular importance, likely to endanger national security”.

During the same period of time, the defendant proceeded to conduct field reconnaissance of the objectives he intended to destroy in the aforementioned ways, taking photographs and filming them.

The criminal plan was not finalized due to the intervention of the police. DIICOT also specifies that the man sent to trial completed his military training in Colombia and that he specialized in intelligence gathering activities. During the actions, prosecutors benefited from the help of the SRI. The file was sent for trial to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.