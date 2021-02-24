Community notification for increased flights near Mihail Kogălniceanu 

From Feb. 24 to March 5, approximately 30 U.S. Army helicopters are scheduled to depart from Alexandroupoli, Greece, and fly to training areas in Romania.



The Black Hawks belong to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, from Fort Riley, Kansas, who are arriving in Europe for a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve.

During these dates, residents in the region around Mihail Kogălniceanu may see a large formation of helicopters, the U.S Embassy in Romania reports in a press release.



The flights are scheduled to occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. They will adhere to standard noise abatement procedures.

We value our relationship with our Romanian allies and we take voluntary steps to be good neighbors while maintaining our combat effectiveness.

Prudent COVID-19 precautionary measures like the use of masks, social distancing, and rotational shift work will be taken to ensure the health and protection of participating armed forces and the local population. The brigade will conduct screening, testing and quarantine requirements in Germany at Grafenwoehr training area before moving to forward locations alongside allies and partners.

Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by bringing units based in the U.S. to Europe for nine months at a time. The deployment of ready, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve is evidence of the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe. Through bilateral, joint and multinational training, Atlantic Resolve builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries