Companies with more than 99 employees advised to reschedule working hours

State secretary for emergency situation Raed Arafat has announced on Wednesday it is recommended that companies that have more than 99 employees to reschedule the working hours. The measure is mandatory for the public sector, and the working schedule might start at three different working ranges.

Therefore, the work programme should be rescheduled at 08:00hrs, 09:00hrs and 10:00hrs, to prevent traffic jams and congestion of the public transport.

The measure is mandatory in the public sector, and is a recommendation for the private companies, Arafat said.



The measure is enforceable during March 12-31.

The institutions that cannot enforce these rules must find out alternative solutions.

Labour Ministry has recommended as a precautionary measure that companies allow their employees to work from home. The ministry has asked employers, but also employees, “to prove openness and flexibility in settling customized working programmes to maintain normal and correct working relations.”

As for consultation hours of the public institutions will be suspended, with the Labour ministry recommending “the use of e-mails and video conferences to curtail physical contacts and business trips, unless they are emergencies.