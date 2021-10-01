Compulsory masks outdoors, open schools, access only for vaccinated and those who had COVID

After the Covid infection rate surged to over 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, the National Committee for Emergency Situations adopted new rules, with the most important one being that the mask becomes mandatory in open spaces. Access to activities is made only at 50% capacity and only for those who are vaccinated or have had COVID, stores close at 22.00 instead of 18.00 as it was initially scheduled, in the localities where night quarantine is required. Schools, on the other hand, remain open even after this incidence is exceeded.

The program of economic activities is allowed until 24:00, and on weekends, until 22:00, when the incidence is between 6 and 7.5 per thousand. When the incidence exceeds 7.5 per thousand, shops, restaurants and other activities close at 22.00.

Localities with more than 6 per thousand are quarantined on weekends, when traffic between 20:00pm and 05:00am is done only with a declaration on their own responsibility. Those who have a complete vaccination schedule and those who have gone through the disease are exempt from this measure. In localities with an infection rate over 7.5 per thousand, the measure is valid for all days of the week.

Access to restaurants, shows, fitness rooms, swimming pools, playgrounds is made only at 50% of capacity. Only those who have been vaccinated or have gone through the disease in the last 6 months can enter. COVID tests no longer provide customer access. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from this rule.

Private events – weddings, baptisms, festive meals – can be organized between 5.00pm and 24.00, with the participation of people up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space, but not more than 200 people. All participants must be either vaccinated with the complete scheme or having gone through the disease. Schools remain open even if the incidence exceeds 6 per thousand. Classes or schools will be closed, individually, depending on the occurrence of COVID cases. Students and teachers will be tested with non-invasive saliva tests.

PM Florin Citu explained that even if teachers or students don’t want to get vaccinated against Covid, they can be tested, including in the school unit, for free, or elsewhere, for a fee.

“We are trying to provide all testing variants so that school can remain open with physical attendance. If someone doesn’t want to test the child at the school, he may do it somewhere else. The child who is not tested may attend only online classes”, the PM said.