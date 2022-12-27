Congestion and increased waiting time in all airports in Europe

The holidays bring with them congestion and increased waiting time in all European airports. The airport authorities recommend passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before the scheduled departure time to complete the check-in formalities, security control and document control.

The good news is that, starting with the year 2023, plane ticket promotions will bring prices similar to those before the pandemic and that we will again see plane tickets under 50 euros for the most loved European destinations. The first promotions are already active, so Romanians can even now find plane tickets for the year 2023 starting from 20 euros / flight.

According to Vola.ro specialists, in the coming weeks the airlines will launch more and more promotions for plane tickets from the year 2023, culminating in January. Traditionally, the month of January is the month with the lowest prices for plane tickets, the month of discounts at major airlines and the month in which travelers eager for lower prices make their first travel plans. Also then, Vola.ro will bring back to the spotlight the annual Ieftinuarie campaign, through which it informs travel enthusiasts about all the promotions available at the airlines.

Prices from 20 euros for plane tickets

Romanians can purchase plane tickets at promotional prices for the most sought-after destinations in Europe, prices starting from 20 euros/flight. Tourists no longer have to hunt for the lowest prices depending on the destination or the flight schedule of the airlines, because they can buy cheaper plane tickets for most destinations in Europe.

The cheapest rates are for the classic routes, such as Bucharest – Milan, Bucharest – Vienna or Bucharest – Madrid, where Romanians choose to take a short city-break, a skiing holiday or visit their family. The lowest price that Romanians can pay for a trip by plane is 20 euros / ticket for flights to Milan, London or Vienna. Venice is also on the list of the cheapest plane tickets, from 26 euros. For Rome, Brussels and Venice, prices start from 30 euros / flight.