Construction works of the first pediatric oncology hospital in Romania built from donations concluded

“Dăruiește Viață” Association announced the completion of the construction works of the first pediatric oncology hospital in Romania, made from the donations of over 350,000 individuals and 7,000 companies. Project activities continue with the installation of furniture, testing of installations and preparation of the reception process, which will start in the first part of next year.

The #NoiFacemUnSpital initiative started from the desire to renovate and bring up to modern standards the pediatric oncology department of the Marie S. Curie Hospital in Bucharest and turned into a real country project – the first children’s hospital built exclusively from donations and sponsorships. Dăruiește Viață, together with donors and supporters, aims to create, in the coming years, at the Marie S. Curie Hospital, the first medical campus in the country and a reference center in SE Europe for the multidisciplinary treatment of children with serious illnesses. The project will include both a second new building and the renovation and modernization of the current one.

At the same time, the Association is working on a pilot project for the Department of Pediatric Radiotherapy (the first in a state hospital), which it will propose to the authorities to identify the best solutions for providing medical services to Western standards in public hospitals, putting the patient at the center and ensuring performance and respect for medical staff. The project is based on a corporate governance model and a medical governance model.

“In 2015, the idea of ​​a Hospital sprouted, and today we are reaching an important moment, thanks to the hearts that synchronously beat the rhythm of change: the completion of the construction works. But our journey does not stop here. #NoiFacemUnSpital is about hope and about our commitment, of all those involved, that we can bring a radical change to the medical system in Romania. That we can have infrastructure worthy of this century, that we can offer patients and their families the best treatment conditions, that we can give medical personnel the resources and training necessary to be able to say that they did everything humanly possible for their patients. There is a long way to go, but I am confident that we will continue to maintain the pace of change. Together, #NoiFacemUnSpital”, declares Oana Gheorghiu, founder of Dăruiește Viață.

“The completion of the construction work for the Hospital built together and with the help of our donors and sponsors is proof that we can turn our aspirations into reality. We’re not saying it was easy, but we’re not saying it was hard either. It was and remains a transformative experience for each of us and for society as a whole. We aim to transform the healthcare system as well. There is now a new stage in this project, both on the technical side and on the work side with the Hospital staff and the authorities, because we want the new Hospital to be more than just a building. It must be the place from which the heart of the change in the health system in Romania beats. December is the right month to continue our journey, especially since 2022 is the first year in which companies can redirect both the tax for the current year and from the previous year, based on declaration 177. All the details on www.daruiesteviata.ro ”, says Carmen Uscatu, founder of Dăruiește Viață.

NoiFacemUnSpital means, at the moment, a building of 12,000 square meters and 9 levels built from the ground up, a thermal plant of 2,400 square meters that will serve the entire Marie Curie Hospital, facilities that comply with modern norms for hospitals and a design project thought around the patient and his family. The initiative brings numerous firsts in the public system in Romania: the First Department of Pediatric Radiotherapy, fully glass operating room, technology (digitalization, BMS system, air treatment plant, top equipment in radiotherapy), human spaces (beds for relatives, garden indoor, playgrounds, radio studio, astronomical observatory, relaxation spaces, etc.)